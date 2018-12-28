Exclusive
Angelina Jolie’s NYE Plans Revealed: Will She Be Kissing Someone Special When The Ball Drops?

Angelina Jolie will be having a low-key New Year’s Eve! A source close to Angelina told HL EXCLUSIVELY all about her plans for celebrating the start of 2019!

Angelina Jolie won’t be attending any big Hollywood parties this New Year’s Eve. A source close to Jolie told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she also won’t be kissing anyone as the ball drops and as we ring in 2019. “[A]s far as her own social life goes though it’s pretty much nonexistent,” our source told us. “She isn’t dating anyone right now so she won’t be kissing anyone at midnight or hitting any big parties. Instead she’ll be spending it with her kids, and she’s totally okay with that. They’re her whole world. She genuinely loves being with them so there’s no disappointment on her part at all.”

When it comes down to it, the only priority right now in Angelina’s life is her children, and that’s it. “Angelina is trying her best to be everything her kids need,” our source went on to say. “They are her entire focus and she gives them constant love and attention. As a single mom, she feels extra pressure to keep them entertained.”

In addition to bringing her kids with her shopping, she wants to make sure that they spend quality time off their devices. “She is not a big advocate of screen time so she tries hard to keep them busy doing other things like art projects and baking,” our source added. “They’ve been doing a lot of that over the holidays and having great fun.” We’ll keep you posted with all of the latest news about Angelina and New Year’s Eve. In the meantime, check out her most recent photos since her split with Brad Pitt in our gallery above.