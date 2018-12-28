‘AGT: The Champions’: The Contestants, New Host & Everything Else You Need To Know

‘America’s Got Talent’ is back earlier than usual! ‘AGT: The Champions’ premieres Jan. 7. Here’s what you need to know about all of the contestants and more!

America’s Got Talent: The Champions is the next installment within the AGT universe. The reality series premieres Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. on NBC. AGT: The Champions will feature so many of your favorite AGT contestants from around the world as they compete in the ultimate showdown. There are a few key things you need to know about America’s Got Talent: The Champions, and we’ve got you covered on all of them!

1. There will be a new host! Brooklyn Nine-Nine star Terry Crews will be taking over hosting duties from Tyra Banks. “I am so proud and honored to join Simon, Mel, Heidi and Howie in hosting the #1 alternative series on television,” Terry said in a statement. “NBC’s America’s Got Talent is a show I love to watch with my family and now to actually be a part of this special edition, The Champions, is more than I could have asked or dreamed. Now America’s Got Terry Crews!” Tyra is reporting leaving AGT to focus on producing, according to Page Six.

2. AGT: Champions will feature 50 of your favorite AGT talents & acts from around the world! Global champions include: Susan Boyle (Britain’s Got Talent 2009 finalist) and Kechi (AGT 2017 finalist); magicians Shin Lim (AGT 2018 winner), Piff the Magic Dragon (AGT 2015 finalist) and Issy Simpson (Britain’s Got Talent 2017 finalist); opera singers Prince Poppycock (AGT 2010 finalist) and Paul Potts (Britain’s Got Talent 2007 winner); vocal trio The Texas Tenors (AGT 2009 finalist); comedians Tom Cotter (AGT 2012 finalist) and Taylor Williamson (AGT 2013 runner-up); comedic mime Tape Face (AGT 2016 finalist); ventriloquists Darci Lynne Farmer (AGT 2017 winner) and Paul Zerdin (AGT 2015 winner); dance groups Attraction (Britain’s Got Talent 2013 winner), Justice Crew (AGT 2010 winner) and Light Balance (AGT 2017 finalist); dance duo Moonlight Brothers (Denmark’s Got Talent 2018 winner); sand artist Kseniya Simonova (Ukraine’s Got Talent winner); contortionist Sofie Dossi (AGT 2016 finalist); dancing roller skaters Billy and Emily England (AGT 2017 finalist); Kid DJ, DJ Arch Jnr (South Africa’s Got Talent 2015 winner); dog act Sara and Hero (AGT 2017 finalist); jump ropers DDF Crew (Holland’s Got Talent 2012 winner and Belgium’s Got Talent 2016 semi-finalist); knife-throwing act Deadly Games (AGT 2016 finalist); and ladder trick act Uzeyer Novruzov (AGT 2010 finalist) opera rock singer Cristina Ramos (Spain’s Got Talent 2016 winner); 11-year-old singer Angelica Hale (AGT 2017 finalist); 14-year-old rock singer Courtney Hadwin (AGT 2018 finalist); singers Brian Justin Crum (AGT 2016 finalist), Bianca Ryan (AGT 2006 winner) and Sal Valentinetti (AGT 2016 finalist); mentalists The Clairvoyants (AGT 2016 finalist) and Colin Cloud (AGT 2017 finalist); projection/dance act Kenichi (AGT 2013 winner); opera singer Jackie Evancho (AGT 2010 finalist); comedians Vicki Barbolak (AGT 2018 finalist), Samuel J. Comroe (AGT 2018 finalist), Preacher Lawson (AGT 2017 finalist), Lost Voice Guy (Britain’s Got Talent 2018 winner) and Drew Lynch (AGT 2015 finalist); magicians Jon Dorenbos (AGT 2016 finalist) and Darcy Oake (Britain’s Got Talent 2013 finalist); dog act Ashleigh and Sully (Britain’s Got Talent 2012 winner); pianist Tokio Myers (Britain’s Got Talent 2017 winner); musical group Sons of Serendip (AGT 2014 finalist); escape artist Cosentino (Australia’s Got Talent 2011 finalist); regurgitator The Professional Regurgitator (AGT 2015 finalist); sword swallowing act Alex Magala (Russia’s Got Talent 2014 winner); danger act Ryan Stock & AmberLynn (AGT 2015 finalist) and juggler Viktor Kee (AGT 2016 finalist).

3. Your beloved judges are back! All four of the judges — Simon Cowell, Heidi Klum, Mel B, and Howie Mandel — will be back to judge America’s Got Talent: The Champions.

4. This is the first winter edition of America’s Got Talent. AGT always premieres in the summer, and The Champions is the first AGT spinoff of its kind. What a winter treat for us all!

5. The contestants are competing for the ultimate title. The winner will be crowned World Champion at the end of AGT: The Champions. NBC has not announced any other prizes yet.