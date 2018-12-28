Abby Lee Miller Confirms She’s Returning To ‘Dance Moms’ For Season 8 After Cancer Battle

Abby Lee’s back, ‘Dance Moms’ fans! Abby Lee Miller surprised everyone when she confirmed via Instagram that she would be returning for season 8 after quitting the hit series in 2017. See her message!

It’s official! Dance Moms star and coach Abby Lee Miller, 52, will be back for the show’s eighth season. Abby confirmed the exciting news in an Instagram post on Dec. 28. “OMG! Can you believe I’m going to film Season 8 of Dance Moms! Yes, it’s official! We begin the end of Jan!” she captioned her Instagram post. Abby had been teasing her comeback on Instagram, but now it’s been confirmed by Abby herself! HollywoodLife has reached out to Lifetime for comment.

This is quite a shock to everyone, considering her recent cancer battle and the fact that she quit the show in 2017. In March 2017, she announced on Instagram that she was leaving the hit Lifetime series as she was filming season 7. She wrote that she would “no longer take part in Dance Moms” and revealed that she “asked, begged, and even demanded creative credit for all the ideas, award winning routines, themes, and costuming — to no avail!” She also wrote that she had a “problem being manipulated, disrespected, and used.” Dancing With the Stars pro Cheryl Burke replaced Abby for the rest of season 7.

Weeks later, Abby was sentenced to one year and a day in prison for bankruptcy fraud and for bringing $120,000 worth of Australian currency into the country without reporting it. She was released from federal prison in March 2018. One month later, doctors diagnosed Abby with Burkitt lymphoma, a rare form of non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, after an emergency surgery. Abby underwent several rounds of chemotherapy and surgeries to fight the cancer. She completed her next to last round of chemo in Oct. 2018.