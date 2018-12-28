50 Cent Attacks Wendy Williams’ Appearance With Harsh Meme: See Savage Pic

The feud between Wendy Williams and 50 Cent rages on. This time, the rapper dissed Wendy’s appearance out of nowhere, and also weighed in on new rumors her husband is cheating on her.

50 Cent has long made it clear that he’s not a fan of Wendy Williams, and he was at it again on Dec. 28. 50 took to Instagram to share a side by side photo of Wendy and a beastly looking creature with the comment, “ok before makeup and after makeup.” Super harsh! Hours before that, he posted a pic of Wendy and her husband, Kevin Hunter, to comment on new rumors that Kevin had been unfaithful to the talk show host. “The world’s most famous side chick Wendy Williams,” he wrote. “Always in somebody s*** [but] she never talk about this.”

Wendy has discussed 50 plenty of times during the “Hot Topics” section of her talk show, and often disagrees with his comments and actions. This has sparked 50 to take low blows back at Wendy, by dissing her appearance or her marriage. It’s not the first time he’s done so — back in 2017, he called Wendy a “dog faced b****” and compared her to the Beast from Beauty and the Beast in another social media side-by-side pic.

As for the infidelity rumors swirling around Wendy’s marriage, HollywoodLife has heard EXCLUSIVELY that the 54-year-old is “laughing” at the reports, and that her marriage to Kevin is more “solid” than ever. “Wendy is happily married,” our insider explained. “She has no plans to leave or divorce Kevin.”

Wendy’s show is currently on a holiday hiatus, so she won’t be able to fire back at 50 during “Hot Topics.” However, she’ll be back and better than ever in the New Year…and something tells us she’ll have a LOT of tea to spill!