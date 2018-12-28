Celebrity Fashion Trends — Dress Like A Star With These Trendy Boots & Jackets

Just because it’s the winter season doesn’t mean your style has to disappear with the sun. See our favorite fashion picks for the cold temps below.

Shay Mitchell co-created the line BÉIS, a chic and fashionable travel line. In the photo above, she’s carrying their Weekender Bag, which is just $78. Her plaid suit is super chic as well – you can get a similar outfit from The Fifth Label — their Alpha Check Blazer ($128) and Alpha Check Pant ($88) is a more affordable option. We love TJ Maxx and Marshalls to get season items like coats and boots — they have designer options at a fraction of the retail price!

SOIA & KYO is an amazing coat brand that has options for every season. They even have a super chic raincoat that is see-through, so you can stay protected while still showing off your outfit! Meghan Markle is a fan of the brand and just wore their Adelaida coat on Dec. 18. The brand also has hats, scarfs, and other accessories.

Jessie James Decker teamed up with Just Fab and her boot picks are totally cute and even more affordable! Most styles are on sale now, under $25. If you need a super reliable boot for crazy winter weather, check out the water repellant options from Ryka and Merrell. Fashion brand TOBI has a ton of cute sweaters and jackets and they are almost all on sale at the moment! Hat Attack has great options that are under $100 and will keep you warm and cozy all winter long. See more winter fashion finds in the gallery attached above!