‘Black Mirror’: 5 Things To Know About The New Movie ‘Bandersnatch’

‘Black Mirror: Bandersnatch’ will drop on Dec. 28, and everyone is wondering what this latest installment in the hit anthology series is really about. Here are 5 key things we know about the movie so far.

Netflix released the first trailer for Black Mirror: Bandersnatch just one day ahead of its release on Dec. 28. Bandersnatch is a brand-new chapter in the Black Mirror universe, and we’re all anxious to watch and learn what it’s all about. What exactly is Black Mirror: Bandersnatch? Well, no one really knows everything about it — except Netflix, of course. But here’s what we know right now!

1. Netflix released a brief synopsis ahead of the movie’s release. “In 1984, a young programmer begins to question reality as he adapts a sprawling fantasy novel into a video game and soon faces a mind-mangling challenge,” the synopsis reads. When Netflix tweeted the trailer, they also added the caption, “Don’t do it.” What does it all mean?!

2. The movie has a pretty amazing cast so far. Black Mirror: Bandersnatch stars Dunkirk’s Fionn Whitehead, The Maze Runner’s Will Poulter, and People Just Do Nothing’s Asim Chaudhry. There could be more cast members, but that’s all Netflix has released so far.

3. A Bandersnatch is fictional creature from a popular author’s novel. A bandersnatch, described as a canine-like beast, is featured in Lewis Carroll’s novel Through the Looking-Glass and poem The Hunting of the Snark.

4. This movie may have a choose-your-own adventure element to it. Netflix has planned to allow viewers to choose their own storylines in an upcoming episode of Black Mirror season 5, and it could end up being this movie. Netflix hasn’t confirmed anything yet, but don’t be surprised if Bandersnatch features this element!

5. This is the first standalone Black Mirror movie. Black Mirror has had 4 seasons up until now, with season 5 rumored to drop before the end of 2018. Bandersnatch marks Black Mirror’s first film event.