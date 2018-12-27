12 Stars Celebrating The Holiday Season In Bikinis: Alessandra Ambrosio & More

Holidays in the sun! These celebs didn’t have a snowy Christmas, but a sandy one instead! Check out pics inside!

While some of us are struggling – or maybe enjoying – holidays in the cold weather, not everyone has to layer up in December! Celebrities like Alessandra Ambrosio, 37, Kim Kardashian, 38, Nicki Minaj, 36, and more show that bikini season isn’t just reserved for the summertime. These beauties flaunted their teeny tiny bikinis in the sand during the typically cold winter time.

Alessandra Ambrosio shared a picture of her and daughter Anja Louise, 10, on Dec. 24 in an ocean with beautifully clear waters. The mother and daughter looked playful and happy, enjoying the warmth during their vacation. Alessandra captioned the picture, “Sunday Fun day ☀️❤️ with my bestie.” Aw! Love the bonding time that holiday season brings many families.

While we can always expect pictures from the KarJenner clan as a family during the holiday season (of course including their infamous annual Christmas photo!), Kim shared a solo selfie on her Instagram on Dec. 20 before the family photos piled on in.

In her Insta pic, Kim rocked a classic pout, long wavy dark hair, and a tiny pink string bikini. Kim’s caption claimed that she needed a spray tan, but um, Kim girl, you look fab (and already pretty tan)! Kim of course later shared family pictures with the whole KarJenner family, and then also with her West squad from the glamorous Kardashian Christmas party.

Whether you’re bundled up this holiday season, or are enjoying the warm weather and rocking a bikini of your own, check out celebs who have been soaking up the sun for themselves this season! Click the gallery above for bikini inspo, or if you’re just wanting to feel a surge of jealousy for those having some fun in the sun. Regardless if you’re cozy inside trying to hide from freezing temps, or are getting your tan on by the beach or pool, we hope you have a wonderful holiday season!