Giovanna has got it going on! Snooki’s youngest showed off her dance moves and singing skills with the help of a stuffed snake. Take a look!

Britney Spears, watch out! Snooki, 31, just recorded a hilarious Instagram video on Dec. 27 of her daughter Giovanna Polizzi, 4, trying her hand at one of the pop icon’s classic songs. After the mother of two reminded the toddler of the famous line, “I’m a slave for you,” Giovanna repeated it again and again. But she wasn’t just singing and bouncing around in a patterned white tee and navy tights. The little one also had a stuffed snake for her performance to model the one in Britney’s music video! She slung it around her shoulders and held it above her head as she sang. So cute!

Fans couldn’t get enough of Snooki’s mini-me. “She’s such a perfect little meatball,” one commented, while another added, “Omg this is totally gonna be my daughter too! Gotta teach them what’s up!” The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star is clearly enjoying her time at home with Giovanna, which is great considering how she felt on Christmas. Snooki, who is currently expecting her third child, posted on her Instagram story that she was sick and hadn’t been out of bed in a couple of days.

This isn’t the only time she’s been under the weather lately! Who could forget when the morning sickness got the best of Snooki and she posted a pic to prove it? The pregnant momma was sitting on the bathroom floor, leaning over the toilet. Poor thing!

But not only was she laughing behind the camera as she filmed this funny footage of Giovanna, but she posted the sweetest selfie with her daughter just a few hours later. In the Dec. 27 pic, Snooki’s little one was frowning, while she sported a kissy face. “Mood after Christmas. #hotmesses,” she wrote. Hopefully she’s feeling better!