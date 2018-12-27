Rihanna Mourns The Death Of One Of Her Biggest Fans After Cancer Battle: ‘We Lost A Beautiful Spirit’

The ‘Needed Me’ singer honored a member of her Navy fanbase in a sweet Instagram post after her passing. Read what Ri Ri had to say inside.

Rihanna, 30, truly cares about her fans. Beyond just stopping to take pictures with them, Ri Ri shows she cares by supporting her fans as they go through major life battles. One of her fans, Monia, 21, from Germany, had been struggling with cancer, with Rihanna sending encouraging messages along the way during her battle. According to Rihanna’s Instagram account, Monia passed away on Dec. 25, 2018, and Rihanna honored the young fan in a tribute post on her social media.

Before she passed away, Monia shared personal messages that Rihanna sent to her while she fought for her life on her own Instagram account. Monia had battled her cancer for years, posting her trials and tribulations with the disease on social media. Her first post about cancer dated back to 2016, when she posted about her new “Saturday night transformation,” captioning it with “#nohairdontcare” and “#fckcncr.” Her Instagram is sprinkled with pictures of her in the hospital, living it up on vacation, meeting Rihanna, and supporting the singer’s Fenty X Puma, Fenty Beauty, and Savage x Fenty lines, as well. The brunette member of the Navy shared pictures and videos of her and Rihanna on June 15, when Monia went to the Savage x Fenty Pop-Up in London. At the event, Monia told Rihanna that her cancer had returned.

“This picture was just a few months ago, she looked at me and said, ‘Rih the cancer is back,'” Rihanna shared. “I’ll never forget the fear in her eyes this day! Still, she pushed forward, fighting the fight everyday with the Navy behind her supporting her every step of the way! We are all heartbroken about this!!! You will never be forgotten! Love you my angel @Moniasto fly in peace.”

While Monia may no longer be with us, Rihanna’s Navy will hold her forever in their hearts. Rest in peace Monia.