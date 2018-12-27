Kim Kardashian Slammed For Letting North West, 5, Wear Lipstick To Xmas Party: ‘Unbelievable’

The mom-shamers have come after Kim Kardashian for letting North West wear red lipstick to her Christmas Eve bash…but it wasn’t the mom’s idea!

Two days after her star-studded Christmas Eve party, Kim Kardashian debuted the family pictures she took at the event with Kanye West and their children North, 5, Saint, 3, and Chicago, 11 months. But one detail infuriated many fans — North was wearing red lipstick! “Y is North looking so old..let her be a kid..take off the lipstick..unbelievable,” one disgruntled fan commented underneath the Instagram slideshow. More critics chimed in with comments like “North Is Too Grown With That Red On Her Lips” and “Why does she have lipstick on lol.” One fan even inquired, “Did they really put red lipstick on that child for their family photos lol.” To answer that question, it wasn’t Kim’s suggestion!

After a kinder fan tweeted that “North and that red lip is so iconic,” Kim had some exciting news: “It just might be a new Classic Red Lip I have launch VERY soon 💋.” But the 33-year-old reality television star didn’t ask her daughter to promote the new product for KKW Beauty! “WHAT A PLOT TWIST OMG,” another fan tweeted upon hearing the news, but Kim clarified, “She picked it though! It’s a special occasion!” And anyways, who didn’t play dress up with mom’s makeup as little girls?

The fun continued the day after the party, as Kim took North sledding on the faux snow slopes on their estate originally set up for guests. “Alright guys, Merry Christmas,” Kim said in an Instagram video of North as they strolled to the slopes. “We’re gonna go play in the snow. It’s still here and we’re gonna go sledding.” Kim uses her millions to turn her mansion into a real life Whoville, affording her children the opportunity to sled in California…not a bad mom in our book.

She picked it though! It’s a special occasion! https://t.co/dGIEjr7yAN — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

To relive the party where Kimye’s family took their Christmas pictures, check out HollywoodLife’s gallery above! With pound upon pounds of fake snow, Whoville-themed decorations and celebrity guests like Paris Hilton, John Legend and Jennifer Lopez, Kim and Kanye earned the titles as best hosts of the year.