Nordstrom Half Yearly Sale — Save On Rebecca Minkoff, Tory Burch, Kate Spade & More

You can save up to 50% off amazing brands at Nordstrom from now until Jan. 2. See the best deals by clicking below!

Nordstrom is one of our favorite stores, period, but especially during their half yearly sale, where women’s, men’s, kid’s, home items and much more are up to 50% off! Plus, there is free shipping and free returns, so you never have to leave your couch or change from your pajamas! Here are some of the deals we’re definitely snagging during this sale.

Did you get cash or a gift card for the holidays? This is the perfect time to spend it. For women, you can save 40% off UGG boots, 50% off a Madewell tote, 40% off J. Crew flannel pajamas, 40% off SPANX Leather Leggings, and so much more. Beauty and fragrance items are also massively discounted — get Fresh, Lancome, Origins, Clinique, MAC, Oribe, Laura Geller and more for less right now! There are almost 14,000 items on sale, for women alone!

For men, cashmere sweaters, scarfs, suits, sneakers and more is up to 50% off. Save on cool brands like BOSS, Ted Baker, Levis, Adidas, Nike, Theory and so many more. You can save on bedding, bath and home decor — perfect if you just bought a house or are moving into a new apartment in 2019!

If you or someone you know is expecting, there is a ton of kids and baby items on sale now. Perfect if you have a shower on the horizon! There are clothes, toys, shoes, plus strollers, the Boppy pillow, diaper bags and more! Brands like Tory Burch, Kate Spade, Calvin Klein and Burberry rarely go on sale, so now is the time to check out these amazing deals!