New Year’s Eve Beauty — Makeup You Need To Ring In A Gorgeous 2019

We’ve got the best makeup for you to shine on New Year’s Eve, plus hangover cures and the best re-hydrating sheet masks for 2019.

This guide has everything you need for New Year’s Eve and beyond! For the big night, we have the best makeup to ensure you sparkle and shine well past 12:01am. Ardell faux lashes are loved and used by a ton of celeb makeup artists, but they are totally affordable and available in the drugstore! If false lashes aren’t your thing, use the Too Faced Better Than Sex Mascara — it’s a HollywoodLife Beauty Award winner and absolutely amazing!

PacSun has the first ever KENDALL + KYLIE Party Collection, which has, among other designs, a fun, sparkly jumpsuit and a sexy leopard mini dress. Catherine’s and Lane Bryant also has gorgeous options for a fun party look! If you’re staying in or hosting a more low-key event, Carrie Underwood’s CALIA Women’s Effortless Velvet Hoodie has some sparkle and shine but is still comfy and casual. Pop a bottle of Bollinger’s Special Cuvée and have a great night!

For New Year’s Day, a definite essential is the Bliss Hangover Fix Holographic Foil Sheet Mask, which is just $4 at Ulta. It’s so beautiful — the foil-backed, holographic sheet mask rehydrates and brightens dull skin. DAVIDsTEA has a special 12-tea gift set called “Teas for the New Year,” including Lemon Cayenne Cleanse, Pomegrateful, Seaberry Spa, Serenity Now, Sunny C, Super Ginger and Turmeric Glow to start 2019 on the right foot! The V8 +Hydrate is also an amazing hangover cure with a full serving of vegetables. It tastes like a yummy juice that instantly cures a headache.

