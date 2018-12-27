Melania Trump Trolled For Wearing Sunglasses As Night As She & Donald Arrive Home In D.C.

First Lady Melania Trump wore a pair of sunglasses in the pitch black of night, & the Twittersphere is freaking out. See the hilarious tweets here!

Melania Trump, 48, has made yet another style choice that has us scratching our heads. The First Lady and wife to Donald Trump, 72, touched down in Washington D.C. on Dec. 27, and despite arriving in the pitch black of twilight, she wore a large pair of dark sunglasses on her face. Of course, the Twitter trolls came out in full force after catching wind of FLOTUS’ fashion faux pas! “Ummmmm why is Melania wearing sunglasses at night time on the white house lawn? The fk is she doin,” one person questioned.

The First Lady kept a semblance of normalcy when it came to the rest of her outfit, and donned a double-breasted green coat, and a chic pair of brown leather pants. Still – Twitter was overflowing with comments about her shades! “Why is Melania wearing sunglasses? It’s pitch black outside,” one person said. “I try not to waste brain cells questioning why Melania is wearing something, but seriously, why does she need sunglasses when it is dark outside???” another tweet asked. “Why is Melania stepping off AF1 wearing sunglasses when it is dark outside? All pettiness aside…she’s just strange,” yet another remarked. There were so many questions!

Melania’s interesting style choice came one day after she opted to wear a pair of Timberland boots during a surprise visit to Iraq alongside Donald. The First Lady reached for a pair of the well-known athletic boots during her Dec. 26 visit to see the U.S. troops stationed there, but yet again, there was an onslaught of disapproval thanks to her fashion choice. Timbs are often associated with hip-hop culture, and some thoughts the choice showed that Melania was out of touch. “There are so many more important things to critique, but I’m sorry I just cannot with Melania’s timbs,” one person even wrote on Twitter after seeing pictures from the visit.

Why was Melania Trump wearing sunglasses in the dark of night?

Anyone know? 🤣 — JP Hillstrom (@JoyceJohnstone9) December 27, 2018

To each their own, but – it is a little bizarre that Melania would choose to wear sunglasses in the middle of the night. At least Donald was feeling affectionate enough to hold her hand, and guide her way!