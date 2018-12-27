Tweets
Hollywood Life

Melania Trump Trolled For Wearing Sunglasses As Night As She & Donald Arrive Home In D.C.

Melania Trump Sunglasses
REX/Shutterstock
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump arrive on the South Lawn of the White House after making a surprise visit to troops in Iraq, in Washington Trump Iraq, Washington, USA - 27 Dec 2018
Donald Trump, Melania Trump. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump greet members of the military at a hanger rally at Al Asad Air Base, Iraq Trump Iraq - 26 Dec 2018
First lady Melania Trump greets children released from the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) and their parents at Children's National Health System, in Washington Melania Trump, Washington, USA - 13 Dec 2018
QUALITY REPEAT OF: epa07198599 Mandatory Credit: Photo by JUAN IGNACIO RONCORONI/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock (10003807s) QUALITY REPEAT - First Lady Melania Trump (C) and her husband US President Donald J. Trump (not pictured) arrive to the Ezeiza International Airport in Buenos Aires, Argentina, 29 November 2018. President Trump arrived to attend the G-20 summit of leaders, which marks his first visit to Latin America since he came to power almost two years ago. The 2018 G20 Buenos Aires summit will take place from 30 November to 01 December. G20 Summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina - 29 Nov 2018 View Gallery View Gallery 79 Photos.
Music Writer

First Lady Melania Trump wore a pair of sunglasses in the pitch black of night, & the Twittersphere is freaking out. See the hilarious tweets here!

Melania Trump, 48, has made yet another style choice that has us scratching our heads. The First Lady and wife to Donald Trump, 72, touched down in Washington D.C. on Dec. 27, and despite arriving in the pitch black of twilight, she wore a large pair of dark sunglasses on her face. Of course, the Twitter trolls came out in full force after catching wind of FLOTUS’ fashion faux pas! “Ummmmm why is Melania wearing sunglasses at night time on the white house lawn? The fk is she doin,” one person questioned.

The First Lady kept a semblance of normalcy when it came to the rest of her outfit, and donned a double-breasted green coat, and a chic pair of brown leather pants. Still – Twitter was overflowing with comments about her shades! “Why is Melania wearing sunglasses? It’s pitch black outside,” one person said. “I try not to waste brain cells questioning why Melania is wearing something, but seriously, why does she need sunglasses when it is dark outside???” another tweet asked. “Why is Melania stepping off AF1 wearing sunglasses when it is dark outside? All pettiness aside…she’s just strange,” yet another remarked. There were so many questions!

Melania’s interesting style choice came one day after she opted to wear a pair of Timberland boots during a surprise visit to Iraq alongside Donald. The First Lady reached for a pair of the well-known athletic boots during her Dec. 26 visit to see the U.S. troops stationed there, but yet again, there was an onslaught of disapproval thanks to her fashion choice. Timbs are often associated with hip-hop culture, and some thoughts the choice showed that Melania was out of touch. “There are so many more important things to critique, but I’m sorry I just cannot with Melania’s timbs,” one person even wrote on Twitter after seeing pictures from the visit.

To each their own, but – it is a little bizarre that Melania would choose to wear sunglasses in the middle of the night. At least Donald was feeling affectionate enough to hold her hand, and guide her way!