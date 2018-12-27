La La Anthony Sparks Rumors She’s Expecting Baby With Carmelo After Cryptic Instagram Comment

Could La La Anthony be pregnant? The actress helped stir up rumors that she’s expecting a second child with Carmelo after posting THIS cryptic comment on Instagram! Fans also think she’s been wearing baggy clothes recently!

After La La, 36, and Carmelo Anthony, 34, reconciled earlier this year, (after a brief separation in April 2017), could they be expecting their second child together? If you ask fans, that’d be a hard yes after they discovered the comment she left on Amy Schumer‘s Instagram on Christmas Day. Amy, who is pregnant with her first child, posted a video of herself throwing up on the side of the road, captioned, “And so this is Christmas.” Fans started to freak out in the comments after they read the message La La wrote to Amy: “I’m with u!! Merry Christmas baby”.

“What? Why are you ‘with’ her La La?”, one fan replied. Meanwhile another blatantly asked, “La La are you pregnant too?” More speculative comments continued to pour in. Then, fans took things to the next level and noticed that La La’s been walking around her native, New York City in baggy sweats. The fashion designer recently stepped out in an oversized orange hoodie and white joggers on Wednesday, December 26, when she was spotted at Target.

La La and Melo are already parents to their 11-year-old son Kiyan. Despite the pregnancy speculation, La La and Melo have not addressed or confirmed anything. And, a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that La La is not pregnant. HollywoodLife has reached out to a representative for La La.

While anything can happen in the wild world of celebrity couples, La La didn’t look pregnant when she hosted her third annual Winter Wonderland holiday charity at Gauchos Gym in the South Bronx on December 17. Melo and Kiyan even showed up to support her, and the NBA star even recited kind remarks to attendees.

Meanwhile, La La has been busy with her fashion line, which recently expanded to plus sizes. She’s teamed up with plus-size retailer Ashley Stewart to design a capsule collection in sizes 12 through 32, after the success of her brand, The La La Anthony Collection. La La is also filming season six of Starz’s Power, which is currently on a holiday break, with production also on hold after a crew member died during an incident on set earlier this month.