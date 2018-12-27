Kourtney Kardashian Feeling Jealous Of Scott Disick & Sofia’s Romance Again As NYE Nears
Kourtney Kardashian looked totally happy on her recent trip to Mexico with Scott Disick and his love Sofia Richie. But is Kourtney secretly wishing she was the only woman in Scott’s life?
Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Scott Disick, 35, have a very long and complicated history. And it’s gotten even more complicated ever since he fell in love with Sofia Richie, 20. The reality TV star — who shares three kids with Scott: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — proved she’s the coolest co-parent ever and welcomed Sofia to join them on a family trip to Mexico just before Christmas. Things went great on the trip, but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that spending so much quality time with Scott has stirred up Kourtney’s feelings for him again.
“Kourtney misses her connection and old relationship with Scott,” says the source. “All the time they all have been spending together has been nice for Kourtney, and she really feels like they are all in a good place. But the more they are together, the more she misses the way things used to be with Scott. Kourtney misses the good times she had with Scott and is finally forgiving and getting to a place where she can forget about a lot of his mistakes. As New Years Eve approaches, she can’t help but feel a little bit jealous of Sofia’s sweet connection with Scott. Kourt kinda wishes it was her that got to kiss Scott at midnight and not Sofia.” We sure feel for Kourtney — there’s nothing worse than having regrets over an ex.
The worst part is Kourtney wasn’t prepared for these emotions. According to a second source close to Kourtney, she used to be very confident she’d always be Scott’s first choice. “Kourtney has done a lot of reflecting as the new year approaches and she never thought she would be in the position she’s in now. Kourtney never envisioned Scott loving Sofia as much as he does, or that he would even still be with her at this point. Kourtney is relieved to have built a connection with Sofia, and to see how much Scott has changed this past year. However, Kourtney always thought she could get Scott back anytime she pleased, but now she doesn’t hold that same confidence any longer after seeing how close Scott and Sofia have become.” No doubt it’s tough to see Scott moving on. But the good news for Kourtney is she’s in the best shape of her life. Hello revenge body!
Kourtney may actually get to flaunt that hot body for her ex on New Year’s Eve because a source close to Scott tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that The Lord is planning to take Sofia to Aspen for a snowy getaway and he wants Kourtney and the kids to join them. “Scott and Sofia will be ringing in the New Year in Aspen again this year and he’s trying to get Kourtney to bring the kids and make it another big happy family vacation. Things went so well on their trip to Cabo that Scott is hoping that she’ll agree. He’s made the offer and now it’s up to Kourtney if she wants to go but Scott is hopeful that it will all come together.” Ringing in the New Year with your ex and his new girlfriend isn’t exactly conventional. But, if anyone can pull it off Kourtney can!