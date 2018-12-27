Kourtney Kardashian Feeling Jealous Of Scott Disick & Sofia’s Romance Again As NYE Nears

Kourtney Kardashian looked totally happy on her recent trip to Mexico with Scott Disick and his love Sofia Richie. But is Kourtney secretly wishing she was the only woman in Scott’s life?

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Scott Disick, 35, have a very long and complicated history. And it’s gotten even more complicated ever since he fell in love with Sofia Richie, 20. The reality TV star — who shares three kids with Scott: Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — proved she’s the coolest co-parent ever and welcomed Sofia to join them on a family trip to Mexico just before Christmas. Things went great on the trip, but a source tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that spending so much quality time with Scott has stirred up Kourtney’s feelings for him again.

“Kourtney misses her connection and old relationship with Scott,” says the source. “All the time they all have been spending together has been nice for Kourtney, and she really feels like they are all in a good place. But the more they are together, the more she misses the way things used to be with Scott. Kourtney misses the good times she had with Scott and is finally forgiving and getting to a place where she can forget about a lot of his mistakes. As New Years Eve approaches, she can’t help but feel a little bit jealous of Sofia’s sweet connection with Scott. Kourt kinda wishes it was her that got to kiss Scott at midnight and not Sofia.” We sure feel for Kourtney — there’s nothing worse than having regrets over an ex.