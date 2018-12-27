Kendall Jenner & Khloe Kardashian Grab Kourtney’s Boobs In Sexy New Christmas Pic

Things got a bit handsy at the Kardashian Christmas Eve party! Check out the hilarious photo of Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian goofing around at the bash here.

Kendall Jenner, 23, Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Khloe Kardashian, 34, look like they had a blast at the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve party this year! Kourt posted a new photo of the trio from the bash on Dec. 27, which features herself and Kendall on top of a piano, and Khloe leaning in to pose with them. In the pic, Kendall and Khloe grab Kourtney’s boobs, which looks quite perky in her plunging black dress! The sisters goof off for the cameras in the sexy shot, which Kourtney jokingly captioned, “Can’t take us anywhere.”

This year, Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kanye West, 41, took over for Kris Jenner, 62, in hosting the Christmas Eve party, and they transformed their house into the ultimate winter wonderland for the celebration. They even coated the yard in fake snow so guests could go sledding! Of course, Kylie Jenner, 21, was also in attendance with her baby, Stormi Webster, and the mom/daughter duo matched in sparkling outfits for the bash. Khloe also matched with her little girl, True Thompson, in white ensembles that featured poofy skirts. Meanwhile, Kourtney was accidentally twinning with her ex, Scott Disick’s, girlfriend, Sofia Richie — both ladies showed major leg in their sexy black gowns at the party!

Kourtney and Sofia didn’t get off to a great start when the 20-year-old and Scott first started dating. However, in recent weeks, they’ve totally bonded — they even went to Mexico with Scott and the kids over the weekend before Christmas! Now that Scott and Sofia have been together for more than a year, it’s clear their relationship is the real deal, so it only makes sense for Kourtney, who shares three kids with Scott, and the model to be amicable!

“Kourtney realized she had to let her walls down with Sofia,” an insider told HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY. “Otherwise, it would have only pushed Scott further away, which would have had a negative impact on their co-parenting.” Amen!