Kate Middleton’s 23 Top Fashion Moments Of 2018 — See Her Best Dresses

Kate Middleton always seems to look like perfection, whether she’s in a ball gown or a bright coat. See her best fashion moments of 2018 below!

Kate Middleton, 36, continues to be a style icon! She rocked a ton of amazing looks in 2018 — here are some of our favorites! She looked gorgeous on Christmas in a red midi-length coat by Catherine Walker. Kate was very inspired by the holiday, wearing a red plaid skirt as she hosted a lunch for military personnel in London on Dec. 4. Later that night, Kate wore a stunning Jenny Packham gown attending an evening reception for members of the Diplomatic Corps at Buckingham Palace.

At the Tusk Conservation Awards in London on Nov. 8, Kate re-wore a gorgeous teal Jenny Packham gown she first wore in 2012! Kate picked a stunning maroon Alexander McQueen dress for the wedding of Princess Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank at Windsor Castle in October. Kate wore a gorgeous bright yellow Dolce & Gabbana dress at the Wimbledon Tennis Championships in London in July.

Back when she was pregnant, she rocked a Catherine Walker coat for Easter Sunday service at St. George’s Chapel on April 1. She wore a blue lace Serephine maternity dress in March. She wears the brand often when she is expecting, which is great, because it’s totally affordable for all pregnant women!

Kate re-wore a bright pink coat on January 16, and then a baby blue coat on January 24. Fans were going crazy trying to figure out if she was dropping clues about the gender of her third baby! She emerged from the hospital on April 23 with baby Louis in a red dress with a white collar, a nod to William’s mother Diana. See photos of Kate’s most gorgeous outfits of 2018 in the gallery attached above!