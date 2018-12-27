Kardashians Accused Of Photoshopping 2018 Christmas Card By Fans With ‘So Many Questions’

Could it be? Fans are accusing the Kardashians of photoshopping their 2018 Christmas card! See tweets from suspicious fans here!

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, but after revealing their highly anticipated annual Christmas card, the Kardashian family are being accused of inauthenticity this holiday season. Fans seem to think their adorable Xmas card was photoshopped, and took to Twitter to explain why! “The Kardashian’s Christmas card is the worst photoshopped picture I’ve ever seen,” one fan wrote after seeing the pic. “I cant figure out your legs/arm/hand situation… where is the missing K? Why does North look photoshopped in? So many questions,” another said. “The Kardashian-Jenner Christmas card looks like some 10 year old photoshopped random pics of them all into one picture,” a third tweet read. Pretty harsh criticism all around!

The alleged doctored photo was first posted by Khloe Kardashian, on Dec. 24. Photoshop blunders aside, the 2018 pic was SO adorable! In the heartwarming family pic, Khloe posed with her sisters and fellow mommas Kylie Jenner, 21, Kim Kardashian, 38, and Kourtney Kardashian, 38, on a couch — along with all of their kiddos at their side! Everyone in the snapshot wore white, looking angelic as ever. “Merry Christmas!! We all wish you love and harmony. So far this is by far my most favorite of any Christmas. I have all I could ever want. FAMILY,” Koko captioned her post!

However, there was one sister missing this year, 23-year-old Kendall Jenner. The famed runway model was not pictured in the snapshot, and fans had so many questions! Also missing was momager Kris Jenner, 63, but – perhaps she just wanted her daughters and granddaughters to have the full spotlight! It didn’t take long before Kim cleared up any confusion, and explained what had happened in a tweet. “Kendall and my mom rushed to a meeting after this shoot so this is what we have! As many of us as possible! From our family to yours Merry Christmas,” she revealed.

Am i the only one that thinks the Kardashian Christmas family photo looks edited?? Like the photoshopped them in there? They needs to get they money back. 😂 — abigail (@abigailongoria) December 24, 2018

Kardashian Christmas card with the awful photoshop job look at Kim’s arm lmao pic.twitter.com/NWa0Ol9DDN — 🤟🏻 (@ThugNuggets) December 25, 2018

Photoshopped or not, this is one gorgeous Christmas photo, and we love seeing all the kiddos together! The Kardashian clan will have to get creative to top this one in 2019!