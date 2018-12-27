Kailyn Lowry Bashed By Internet Trolls For Son Lux’s Long Hair: ‘Who’s That Little Girl?’

Kailyn can’t catch a break! Her followers have something to say every single time she posts a pic of her one-year-old son Lux’s long locks.

It may be 2018, but social media users are still going after Kailyn Lowry, 26, about cutting her son’s long hair. Lux, 1, has been rocking his hair down or in a ponytail since he was born, and the response has been anything but kind. In the mother of three’s latest pic on Dec. 26, featuring her three boys opening Christmas presents, her followers came after Lux’s hairstyle — but had nothing to say about Isaac, 8, and Lincoln, 5, who both rock short cuts. “Cut that boy’s hair. If u want a girl have one but let that boy’s hair go.. Why u always putting it in a ponytail ??” one follower asked, while another added, “You should cover your daughter’s chest,” since Lux was wearing only PJ pants.

Kailyn has yet to respond to the Instagram haters, although she hasn’t hesitated from doing so in the past. Who could forget the times she clapped back with, “I don’t tell people to tape your mouth shut cause you’re ignorant. Don’t tell me what to do with my children,” and, “I’ll cut it when he tells me he wants to cut it. But you can mind your own business lil momma.” She’s even gone for a simpler approach, once telling a negative social media user, “Kiss my *ss.” But while the jury’s still out on whether she’ll say something sassy — and just as epic! — this time around, many of her supporters have been sticking up for her in the meantime.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and Scott Disick, 35, have also had to deal with criticism over their son’s strands recently. Looks like the Teen Mom 2 star isn’t the only one whose kid rocks long locks!

Reign Disick, 4, always has his hair in a teeny bun or loose around his shoulders, and his parents haven’t cut it despite all of the negativity. We’ve got to give Kourtney and Scott kudos for that, because it’s just like Kailyn said! When her son tells her that he wants his hair cut, then it’ll be time. Until then, why should it be a problem?