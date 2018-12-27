Johnny Depp Cool With Moving On From ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ But Still ‘Loves’ His Character

Even though Johnny Depp won’t be in the possible ‘Pirates Of The Caribbean’ reboot, Jack Sparrow’s actor ‘is taking it as a good thing,’ HL has EXCLUSIVELY learned. And we’ve got intel about why he got booted from the film series!

Sean Bailey spoke of a possible HollywoodLife. “So there is some sadness, but it allows him to do his music and other roles.” Johnny’s been touring throughout 2018 with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, who just performed at band member Alice Cooper’s annual Christmas Pudding concert on Dec. 8. But Depp does has one wish! Johnny Depp , 55, is saying goodbye to one of his most iconic roles, Captain Jack Sparrow, after Disney Film Chiefspoke of a possible Pirates of the Caribbean reboot without the actor to The Hollywood Reporter . After 14 years of playing the mischievous pirate, we learned that Depp is feeling bittersweet…but not bitter. “He loves the character and believes someday he will play it again but everything comes to an end,” a source close to Depp EXCLUSIVELY tells. “So there is some sadness, but it allows him to do his music and other roles.” Johnny’s been touring throughout 2018 with his band, The Hollywood Vampires, who just performed at band memberannual Christmas Pudding concert on Dec. 8. But Depp does has one wish!

“He hopes to be remembered fondly for his time as Jack Sparrow,” our source continues. “But now it just means he has to give us another iconic role to begin to love. He is taking it as a good thing overall that he is no longer in the series.” He has already paved the way for a new character to be remembered by, after his starring role of Grindelwald in the 2018 film, Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald. And we’ve learned that like Depp, the team at Disney isn’t sweating over the change in creative direction!

“The films have gone on without Orlando Bloom and Kiera Knightley and they came back,” a source close to Disney EXCLUSIVELY tells us! Bloom (Will Turner) and Knightley (Elizabeth Swann) were absent from the saga’s fourth film, Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, yet made a cameo in the succeeding movie. Still, “moving on without Johnny is a risk,” our source says, “but they want to tell other stories with younger actors, make prequels and just do different things with the franchise to extend the life of the franchise.” The sentiment was similar in the Disney film chief’s interview from Dec. 20, as he explained he wanted “to bring in a new energy and vitality” after hiring Deadpool screenwriters Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick for the possible Pirates of the Caribbean reboot, sans Depp.

“Disney has seen what has been done with the Star Wars and Harry Potter franchises and they feel they can strike lightning twice and do it a lot cheaper without going back to the same well over and over again,” our source adds. “They want things to be fresh and are making the decision now to make the upcoming years as successful as they can possibly be.”