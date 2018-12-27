Jessa Duggar Claps Back At Fan Bashing Niece’s ‘Dirty Feet’ — See Epic Response
Jessa Duggar always tells it like it is! When a social media follower came after her niece’s cleanliness, the reality star set the record straight. Take a look!
Kids will be kids, and Jessa Duggar, 26, is here to remind her Instagram followers of that! The Counting On star shared a hilarious pic of her son Henry, 1, fighting his cousin Meredith, 3, for a toy with the caption, “Merry Christmas from our family to yours! Hopefully there is none of this going on at your house. The gifts are fun, and the food’s gonna be great, but let’s not forget the reason for the season.” Jessa also shared a few Bible verses, but her followers were more concerned with the state of Meredith’s feet than anything else. The little one had her back to the camera, and her dirty toes were on full display.
But when Instagram users came after her niece’s feet, Jessa stood up for the toddler. “Mine look about the same,” she said in response to a negative comment. “It’s 60 degrees outside today. That’s barefoot weather.” We love that she can deliver epic clap-backs that are completely kind. She’s simply setting the record straight — and she also opened up about who was instigating the teary fight pictured. “Yes, it’s Meredith’s toy and Henry was trying to steal it,” she admitted. Such an honest mom!
Jessa’s mom, Michelle Duggar, 52, shared a sweet shot of the entire Duggar family — kids included — for the holidays, but many fans noticed that it was an old pic. In fact, Joe Duggar and Kendra Caldwell‘s baby boy was teeny tiny, and Jinger Duggar, 25, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, hadn’t even welcomed their daughter yet. Unfortunately, Jinger wasn’t actually in town to celebrate with the rest of her fam, but she did get to spend the holiday season with her husband and baby girl instead!
Merry Christmas from our family to yours! Hopefully there is none of 👆🏽this going on at your house. 😆 The gifts are fun, and the food’s gonna be great, but let’s not forget the reason for the season. . For unto you is born this day in the city of David a Savior, who is Christ the Lord. – Luke 2:11 . The saying is trustworthy and deserving of full acceptance, that Christ Jesus came into the world to save sinners, of whom I am the foremost. – 1 Timothy 1:15 . 16 "For God so loved the world, that he gave his only Son, that whoever believes in him should not perish but have eternal life. 17 For God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through him. 18 Whoever believes in him is not condemned, but whoever does not believe is condemned already, because he has not believed in the name of the only Son of God. – John 3:16-18 . 6 For to us a child is born, to us a son is given; and the government shall be upon his shoulder, and his name shall be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Everlasting Father, Prince of Peace. – Isaiah 9:6
She showed off her Dec. 25 festivities with her little one on Instagram. Five-month-old Felicity Vuolo celebrated her first Christmas in a red and white striped dress, complete with a tulle skirt. So cute!