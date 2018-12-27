Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Why She’s Actually ‘Relieved’ He Didn’t Propose To Her On Christmas

HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned the very important reason Gwen Stefani didn’t want Blake Shelton to propose on Christmas. Find out here!

Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 42, may be a match made in heaven, but that doesn’t mean they’re rushing to the altar. In fact, when Gwen didn’t get a ring this holiday season, she didn’t mind at all, and HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned why! “Gwen is actually relieved that Blake didn’t propose during their Christmas celebrations,” a source close to the singer tells us. “She really wanted to make the day about her children and the whole family, and feels a proposal would have taken away from that. Gwen wouldn’t have liked making the day all about her when Christmas is supposed to be all about family,” they add. “Gwen had the time of her life and felt so blessed being surrounded by all her loved ones that a marriage proposal was the last thing on her mind.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Gwen’s rep for comment.

Kingston, 12, Zuma, 10, and Apollo, 4. "Merry Christmas! Hi guys we're celebrating our Christmas today," the singer said in a video of her relatives donning Santa suits. The family later had a reindeer onesie dress-up party. So cute! So – why the day-late celebrations? A source told HollywoodLife that Gwen let her ex, Gavin Rossdale take the boys on XMas day. That didn't stop them from having an absolute ball! Gwen is right – her holiday really was ALL about family! Through a series of festive Instagram pictures and videos, Gwen revealed that she celebrated Christmas on Dec. 26 with Blake, her family, and three sons.

Reem Acra, outfitted with a trail of pink tulle and a sequin bodice wrapped in a green bow. Of course, the songstress treated the crowd to some of her best holiday hits! She took the stage to perform "Winter Wonderland" from her Christmas album, You Make It Feel Like Christmas , and she nailed it! Gwen is quite the Christmas queen, and before kicking off the festivities with her fam, she made a glamorous appearance at the Disney Parks Magical Christmas Day Parade! Gwen fit right in with the long line of princesses, as she donned a a fairytale gown by

Gwen has long shut-down rumors that she and her man Blake are engaged, but now that the holiday season is coming to a close, will he finally pop the question? Only time will tell!