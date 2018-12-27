Gwen Stefani & Blake Shelton: Why She’s Actually ‘Relieved’ He Didn’t Propose To Her On Christmas
HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned the very important reason Gwen Stefani didn’t want Blake Shelton to propose on Christmas. Find out here!
Gwen Stefani, 49, and Blake Shelton, 42, may be a match made in heaven, but that doesn’t mean they’re rushing to the altar. In fact, when Gwen didn’t get a ring this holiday season, she didn’t mind at all, and HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY learned why! “Gwen is actually relieved that Blake didn’t propose during their Christmas celebrations,” a source close to the singer tells us. “She really wanted to make the day about her children and the whole family, and feels a proposal would have taken away from that. Gwen wouldn’t have liked making the day all about her when Christmas is supposed to be all about family,” they add. “Gwen had the time of her life and felt so blessed being surrounded by all her loved ones that a marriage proposal was the last thing on her mind.” HollywoodLife has reached out to Gwen’s rep for comment.