Eddie Murphy Reveals 1st Photo Of Newborn Son, 3 Wks., In Xmas Pic With All 10 Of His Kids

It was a very Merry Christmas for Eddie Murphy, who got to spend the holiday with all 10 of his kids — and in a sweet photo from the celebration, we get our first look at his newborn son!

Eddie Murphy, 57, recently welcomed his tenth child with fiancee, Paige Butcher, 39, and fans got to see the adorable newborn, Max, for the very first time thanks to a post-Christmas pic. The photo was posted by Eddie’s daughter, Bria, 29, and featured all ten of the actor’s kids. In the shot, Paige is cradling the adorable newborn baby, who seems to be asleep peacefully in her arms. Paige and Eddie’s mothers are also front and center smiling in the pic, making it the ultimate family celebration.

Along with Max, Paige and Eddie are also parents to Izzy, who’s two-and-a-half. In the Christmas pic, Eddie carries the toddler in his arms, and she looks too cute for words! Diddy shares his first son, Eric, born in 1989, with Paulette McNeely, and his second, Christian, born in 1990, with Tamara Hood. The 57-year-old married Nicole Murphy in 1993, and together, they had five kids: Bria, Myles, Shane, Zola and Bella. However, the pair split in 2005 and their divorce was finalized the next year.

After ending things with Nicole, Eddie began a relationship with Mel B. Their daughter, Angel, was born in 2007. At first, Eddie was not very involved in Angel’s life, but their relationship has evolved over the years. He started dating Paige in 2012, and Izzy was born four years later. Eddie and Paige are currently engaged.

Bria actually shared a bunch of different group photos from the Murphy Christmas, including shots of Eddie with all his daughters, and a pic of Eddie with the oldest Murphy children. It certainly looked like a happy holiday for this family!