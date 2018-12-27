Did Zayn & Gigi Hadid Break Up Again? Why Fans Fear They May Have Split

Uh oh! It looks like Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik might have split up yet again. We’ve got all of the telltale signs that fans claim point to another breakup.

The holidays are a time for celebrating loved ones, yet Gigi Hadid, 23, hasn’t seemed to be showing any affection towards on-again, off-again boyfriend Zayn Malik. The 26-year-old singer hasn’t made it any easier for fans to determine if the couple is together or not, as he doesn’t follow the supermodel and hasn’t shared any posts of her on his Instagram. Yet Gigi did mark the Christmas holiday, sharing an adorable throwback post on Dec. 25 of she and sis Bella, 22, as kids sitting on Santa’s lap with stunning mom Yolanda Foster standing protectively next to them. “Wishing everyone celebrating a very Merry Christmas,” Gigi told her 45 million IG followers. But where’s Zayn?

There was once a point where Gigi starred in her man’s sexy music videos and they posed together for the cover of Vogue. Yet he hasn’t appeared on her social media since Oct. 21, when the Victoria’s Secret model shared a selfie cuddled up next to her shirtless man with her eyes closed and a content smile on her face. “Flyin home to my happy place,” she captioned the pic, but that was over two months ago.

On Dec. 27, a shaved-headed Zayn appeared goofing off in an Instagram pic with his cousin Jawaad Saeed. His relative gave the post the cryptic caption: “Through best and worst, take a bullet for you. Keep happy my bro.” That alarmed fans, who flooded his comments with worry about the former One Direction star. “Is he okay?? Two posts in a row from relatives give me a feeling that there’s something wrong…And this caption really worries me…Please tell us that he is fine and okay…” one fan asked Jawaad while another pleaded, “Plz tell us if Zayn is ok?😭we are worried and plz tell him we love him so much.” Another added “I’m worried, what’s happened???”

If something is going on with Zayn, Gigi is not letting on. The day prior Gigi posted yet another throwback, this one to a photo of her in the backseat of a car during Milan fashion week in a dramatic black dress with her beautiful face in a red light. “A Milano throwback, but very holiday,” she captioned the Dec. 26 IG pic. Yet again, still no mention of Zayn. The two haven’t been spotted together since she was photographed leaving his apartment way back on Oct. 5.

Then Gigi seemed to give fans a hint something was up on Dec. 14 when she retweeted a cryptic message from Kehlani that read “i do not owe you myself. i do not owe you any information about me beyond what i choose for you to know. i do not owe you strength when i am weak. i do not owe you answers just because you ask.” In other words, she’s not going to talk about Zayn until she feels like it.