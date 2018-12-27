Christie Brinkley, 64, Looks The Same Age As Daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook, 20, As They Pose In Sexy Swimsuits

There is no hotter model mother and daughter combo than Christie Brinkley, 64, and Sailor Brinkley Cook, 20. We’ve got their bikini pics where they look like sisters.

Sailor Brinkley Cook struck gold when it comes to inheriting mom Christie Brinkley’s beach body and sunny blonde looks. The 64-year-old supermodel takes her family to the Turks and Caicos ever Christmas and 2018 was no different. Except that Sailor is now 20 and has grown into a carbon copy of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition cover model mom. She showed she’s got her mama’s hot beach poses down to an art, arching her back and grabbing onto the top of a piece of driftwood while rocking a tiny string bikini for a Christmas Eve Instagram pic on Dec. 24.

Sailor’s ageless mom proves she’s still got the goods when it comes to rocking a bikini, even though she’s almost halfway to 70! Christie looked sensational a tiny navy two piece that showed off her flat abs and long, tanned legs along with long beachy golden locks. She captioned the Dec. 26 Instagram photo “Who wants to paddle?” next to an ocean kayak.

Fans showed Christie plenty of love in the photo’s comments, telling her “@christiebrinkley lady… you definitely found the fountain of youth,” as well as “U look amazing” and “SO GORGEOUS.” In Sailor’s photo, readers got reminiscent of Christie’s glory days when she landed three consecutive SI Swimsuit covers in 1979, 1980 and 1981. Sailor just a twinkle in her mom’s eye back then.

“She is her mother at her age. Both beautiful,” one fan wrote on Sailor’s pic while another added, “Reminds me of your mom!!!” Another called her a “Beach baeeeeeeee.” Christie was around 25-years-old when she nabbed her first SI Swimsuit cover. In 2017 the eight time SI model made a 9th sexy swimwear appearance at age 63 alongside then 18-year-old Sailor and half-sister Alexa Ray Joel, 32. The teen then struck out solo, getting her own hot spread in the mag’s 2018 edition. With the way Sailor’s working those beach poses in her bikinis, it’s going to be no time before she lands her own cover. You can check out all of Christie and Sailor’s pics from their 2018 Caribbean holiday getaway by clicking here.