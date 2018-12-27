Miles Legend & More Celeb Babies Rocking Santa Outfits On Christmas Day — Adorable Pics

Because sometimes, sitting on Santa’s lap just isn’t enough! These famous little ones got really into the holiday spirit with Saint Nick-inspired outfits. Take a look!

Instead of wearing plaid dresses or teeny tiny suits on Christmas Day, these famous kiddos went above and beyond by sporting Santa suits and hats. Does it get any better than that? Chrissy Teigen, 33, and John Legend, 39, have put both of their babies in festive ‘fits like this over the years. It all started when Luna, 2, wore a Santa suit and matching hat her first Christmas, only to have her seven-month-old brother Miles rock the same outfit in 2018. But since the little one has flat head syndrome, he wore a helmet decorated with bear stickers instead of a fuzzy red hat with white trim.

We love that Miles was able to wear a hand-me-down Santa suit, keeping the family tradition going! Chelsea Houska, 27, did something similar with her newborn daughter this year. The Teen Mom 2 star dressed her baby girl in a Saint Nick-inspired outfit — and her husband Cole DeBoer, 30, wore the exact same one in a bigger size! The father/daughter pair looked so festive and sweet ringing in Layne‘s first Christmas. And to make things even better, Layne’s two older siblings rocked the same outfits so it was a family affair. We can’t help but wonder if Chelsea had a Santa set of her own.

Mariah Carey, 48, followed the same trend when she had her twins Moroccan and Monroe, 7, wear red Santa suits when they met with the big guy himself. Too perfect!

But celeb babies don’t have to wear these sweet looks in pairs to steal the show on Christmas! Snooki‘s daughter Giovanna Polizzi, 4, proved that when she celebrated her first holiday season in a Santa suit all by herself. And since Snooki is pregnant with her third child, here’s to hoping the Jersey Shore star’s next newborn will do the same in 2019!

For now, take a look at the gallery above for precious pics of celebrity babies rocking this iconic look.