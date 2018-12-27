Cardi B ‘Heartbroken’ By Family NYE Trip With Offset Getting Canceled After Split: Is She Ready To Forgive Him?

Cardi B and Offset will be spending NYE on the other side of the world from each other following their split. We’ve got details on why she’s relieved they’ll be far apart.

Cardi B and Offset were supposed to both be playing shows in Australia for New Year’s 2019. It will be the 26-year-old rap sensation’s first trip Down Under and hubby Offset, 26, was supposed to play with Migos. But the group has cancelled heading across the Pacific following Cardi dumping Offset in early December and now Migos will play a gig at Miami’s ultraclub E11EVEN on Dec. 31 instead. “Cardi is a little heartbroken that she won’t be spending NYE with Offset, they were supposed to be doing this trip to Australia together so it’s a big readjustment. But she’s also still a long way from forgiving him for everything, so in a way she’s glad she’s far away and he’s forced to pay some consequences and be left missing her on New Year’s Eve,” a source close to the “I Like It” rapper tells HollywoodLife.com EXCLUSIVELY.

Cardi is going to be one hard working lady as she headlines the Origins West hip hop festival in Perth on New Year’s Eve then jets to the other side of Australia for the Jan. 1, 2019 sold out New Year’s Day Festival in Sydney. Then on Jan. 2 Cardi makes her first trip to New Zealand, headlining the 20,000+ sold-out North and South Bay Dreams festival. Offset and Migos were supposed to be joining her for these Austral summer hip hop festivals, but they pulled out after Cardi announced on Dec. 5 that she was done with Offset…at least for now.