Cardi B Loves Seeing Offset ‘Work Hard To Win’ Her Trust But She’s Not Ready To Take Him Back, Yet

Cardi B isn’t going to cave that easy after Offset’s endless efforts and thousands of dollars spent to win her back! Although he’s pulled out all the stops, Cardi thinks he has ‘a long way to go’ before they’re back on track! Here’s why!

Cozy jet ski rides, designer shoes, flowers, a cake, public apologies — you name it, and Offset, 27, has done it all to win Cardi B, 26, back! But, she’s not giving in that easy. While the “Money” rapper appreciates her estranged husband’s above and beyond efforts to win her back, she thinks he has a long way to go before they can fully reconcile romantically. And, she’s been able to stand her ground because of her baby girl, Kulture!

“Cardi loves seeing Offset have to work hard to win her back,” a source close to the new mom tells HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY! And, while she’s “open” to getting back together with Offset, Cardi is staying strong, for now. “She truly believes it’s all up to Offset at this point. She was quite impressed by his gifts, but Cardi feels it’s going to take more than materialistic things to win her back. Offset has a long way to go in Cardi’s book.”

While Cardi remains undecided about if she will take Offset back, she’s only human. We say that because our insider reveals that she feels pretty damn good about his over-the-top efforts to win her heart. “She doesn’t know what she’s going to do, but Cardi can’t help but feel like a queen with how he’s treating her right now. She appreciates his efforts.”

Bottom line — “Cardi was crushed by Offset and as horrible as the situation was, a part of her feels like he needed this break to really appreciate her and never take her for granted ever again. Cardi had to leave Offset not only for herself, but also to show Kulture one day that she was strong enough as a woman to walk away when she felt she was being disrespected. Cardi sees how hard Offset is trying and it’s definitely helping bring her walls down with him,” the source says.

Offset previously (publicly) announced that he wanted to spend Christmas with Cardi and their 6-month-old baby girl, Kulture. However, it didn’t look like the Migos rapper was with his estranged wife and their daughter on December 25. “Cardi really enjoyed a quiet Christmas with Kulture as they snuggled and watched movies,” our source says, noting that Cardi is obsessed with being a mom! But, there was no mention of Offset.

The couple recently reunited in Puerto Rico just before Christmas, where Cardi had a show in San Juan at the Electric Holiday festival on December 21. Offset and Cardi were photographed riding a jet-ski together, and they were reportedly acting like they weren’t broken up. But, when fans asked Cardi if she was back with Offset, she claimed on Instagram Live that she only reunited with him because she needed to get ‘f–ked.’ At least she’s honest!