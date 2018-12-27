Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian Excelling At Co-Parenting Dream More Than 1 Yr After Relationship Drama

Blac Chyna & Rob Kardashian are co-parenting champions! HL EXCLUSIVELY learned how they’re making parenthood work, despite all they’ve been through.

Blac Chyna, 30, and Rob Kardashian, 31, may not be romantically involved anymore, but they sure do have co-parenting down to a science! The parents of baby Dream, 2, are putting their child first, and HollywoodLife has EXCLUSIVELY learned why that’s so important to them. “The one thing that Blac and Rob have figured out is co-parenting,” a source shares. “Everything else aside is a bit of an issue, but anything that benefits Dream is both on Blac and Rob’s priority list, and they have easily figured out how to manage their lives around Dream and what is best for her. What was best for Dream will always win out. Blac and Rob are on the same page always for her.”

Those who keep up with the Kardashian clan already know that Rob was able to spend Xmas with his daughter this year, and another source told us all about the holiday arrangement! “It took a lot of back and forth with Blac Chyna, it wasn’t easy for Rob to get Dream for Christmas,” the Kardashian insider said. “But, it happened and Rob and his family are grateful to Blac Chyna for that one thing at least this holiday season, because it made Rob so happy. The whole family loved having Dream there, they love her so much. But, the biggest gift of all for them was seeing Rob so happy and so full of energy. Kris was elated,” they added. HollywoodLife has reached out to reps of Rob and Blac for comment.

Seeing Rob, Dream, and the Karjenners celebrating together this year was truly so heartwarming! Of course, the epic holiday celebration was shared on social media, and this year, and we saw Rob make abrief appearance in one of Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram uploads! As the camera moved through the room, Rob could quickly be seen planting a kiss on his daughter’s cheek. “Say Merry Christmas,” he told Dream Kardashian, 2. “You can say Merry Christmas.” Ugh, so cute!

Co-parenting is no easy feat, but it’s nice to see that Blac and Rob are doing it with ease, and putting baby Dream first! We’ll keep you posted on even more news from the family to come!