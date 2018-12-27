Billie Lourd Remembers Mom Carrie Fisher On Death Anniversary With Vulnerable Tribute Song

Losing a parent is unimaginable. To commemorate the tragic loss of her mother, actress Billie Lourd sings Carrie Fisher’s favorite song on her piano.

Star Wars fans’ favorite princess and legendary actress, Carrie Fisher, 60, tragically passed away in 2016, which left actress Billie Lourd, 26, without a mom. Having a parent pass away is probably one of the hardest things a child would have to go through, and we can’t even begin to imagine Billie’s pain at all. Now, two years later, Billie struggles to make sense of how to honor her mother’s life, but she seems to be doing it in a way that makes complete sense for her. The Scream Queens actress posted an Instagram video on Dec. 27 to recognize her mom’s death anniversary by singing a song Carrie loved.

“I still don’t know what the ‘right’ thing to do on a death anniversary is (I’m sure a lot of you feel the same way about your loved ones),” Billie said on her post, speaking from the heart, and empathizing with others who may go through the same experience. “So I decided to do something a little vulnerable for me, but something we both loved to do together – sing.” Billie chose to sing “These Days” by Jackson Browne, 70, accompanying her vocals with a piano that had belonged to her mom.

“This is the piano [Carrie’s] father gave her and this was one of her favorite songs,” Billie continued in her post. “And as the song says, we must ‘keep on moving.’ I’ve found that what keeps me moving is doing things that make me happy, working hard on the things that I’m passionate about, and surrounding myself with people I love and making them smile. I hope this encourages anyone feeling a little low or lost to ‘keep on moving.’ As my Momby [Billie’s nickname for Carrie] once said, ‘take your broken heart and turn it into art’ – whatever that art may be for you.”

What a beautiful way to honor her mother, and a strong message to send to anyone who may be dealing with a similar thing: Try to make art, or something meaningful, from the pain you experience. We hope Billie continues to share her art that helps her deal with the loss of her mother.