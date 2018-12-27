Taylor Swift, Selena Gomez & 15 More Of The Best Beauty Looks Of 2018

From Meghan Markle’s bridal beauty to the Met Gala, see the prettiest hair and makeup looks from 2018 right here!

It’s been a year full of amazing beauty looks. We could look at photos all day, but here are some of our absolute favorites from the past 12 months. Taylor Swift rocked a slightly retro makeup look with a sexy cat eye and a plump pout at the American Music Awards in October. Her hair was pulled into a messy french twist. She looked so gorgeous! Of course, Meghan Markle redefined bridal beauty for her Royal Wedding in May. She wore barely any foundation, letting her freckles shine through, and her hair was slightly imperfect, which was modern and exciting. Selena Gomez was a vision at the Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation film premiere in Los Angeles in June, showing off her perfectly summery makeup. Her coral lip was so pretty against her blue and white Oscar de la Renta outfit!

Zendaya looked like a prima ballerina at the Oscars in March, with a sleek and chic top knot. Lady Gaga went dark and dramatic with a smokey eye at the Grammys, and a long, braided hairstyle weaved with black thread. Jennifer Lopez looked ageless with a cool, choppy bob at the Billboard Music Awards in May. Kendall Jenner showed off her acne at the Golden Globes in January, and started a revolution relating to young girls. Not everyone has perfect skin all the time — not even celebrities — and she proudly showed that.

Kim Kardashian looked sexy with a curly half-up pony at BeautyCon in L.A. in July. She had massive lashes, a nude lip and wore her signature perfect contour. Rihanna was pretty in pink in September promoting her Fenty Beauty line. Margot Robbie had so many great looks, but we loved her bold lip and eye at the Mary Queen of Scots premiere in London this December.

Priyanka Chopra looked like a princess with a dark red lip at the Met Gala in New York City in May. Also at the Met, Hailee Baldwin looked angelic with her pink hair pulled half up, accentuated with a flower crown. Beyonce was slaying almost every night on her On The Run II Tour, and each and every time she took the stage, she was drop dead gorgeous. See even more of the best beauty looks of the year in the gallery attached above!