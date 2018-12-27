Bella Hadid Wears Nothing But Lingerie In Stunning Christmas Snap Posted By The Weeknd

Looks like this singer is enjoying himself! The Weeknd shared a pic on Dec. 26 showing off his gorgeous Christmas tree — and his gorgeous girlfriend. Check it out!

Christmas may be over, but Bella Hadid, 22, and The Weeknd, 28, are still enjoying the holidays — and their decorations! The “Call Out My Name” singer posted an Instagram pic on Dec. 26 of their towering Christmas tree. “How long are you supposed to keep the tree up?” he asked, and while some answered his question, others were a little too distracted by the rest of the picture! That’s because Bella was kneeling on the couch in lingerie, wearing only a white bra top and short shorts as she adjusted some gold balloons with her dark locks in two ponytails.

The couple’s place looked perfectly decorated for the holidays, so here’s to hoping they don’t take anything down too soon. As if the gold, lit tree wasn’t huge enough, Bella and The Weeknd also had presents galore under the branches, as well as a trio of candles set up — not to mention the letter balloons. Such a peaceful and festive environment! One of their dogs was even pictured in the Insta post, staring straight at the camera. LOL! The other pup, who was sporting a red Christmas sweater earlier in the day, was MIA.

Bella and The Weeknd may have called it quits back in 2016, but it’s amazing to see them back and better than ever. They looked so happy celebrating the holiday season. Here’s to many more together!

The model gushed about her relationship with The Weeknd in a recent Q&A sesh with Vogue. When asked who makes her laugh the hardest and who is the most beautiful person she knows, she gave the same answer for both! “My boyfriend.”

Aw! We can’t wait to see how these two ring in the New Year together.