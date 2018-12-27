Ariel Winter & Levi Meaden Cozy Up In Matching PJs For Romantic Winter Vacation

Ariel escaped the sunshine for some snowy mountains instead! See the photo of her, her boyfriend, and their adorable pups inside!

While some may flee cold weather for the warmth during Christmas time, Ariel Winter, 20, sought the opposite this season! The ‘Modern Family’ actress and her Canadian boyfriend, Levi Meaden, 31, spent the holiday together with their beautiful dogs in the snow – and it was Ariel’s first time experiencing a white Christmas! The actress continued her holiday tradition of sharing an Instagram picture with her boyfriend and dogs, trading last year’s picture in the sunshine for this year’s in snow, instead!

“I feel so grateful I was able to share it with my babies,” Ariel said in her caption. “Our family photo this year (swipe) was just as much of a struggle as it was last year. They were done with our shit after the first set of photos.” Ariel, her boyfriend, and their dogs wore ridiculously cute matching long-sleeve blue pajamas, with big white furry animals decorated all over to match their surroundings. They cuddled their four dogs in the picture – luckily they got the shot before the dogs ran out of patience while posing!

Ariel and Levi have been in a loving relationship together for two years. “Ariel has never been happier in her life and that’s majorly in part to boyfriend Levi,” sources EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Ariel feels Levi keeps her calm and focused. Ariel has gone through so much with her personal life, that she finally feels stable and secure with Levi, which is why you constantly see them out together. They hardly go anywhere without the other.”

Well, then it makes sense that the inseparable couple would spend the holidays together in the sunshine or snow! Happy holidays, you two lovebirds!