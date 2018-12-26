Tiffany Trump Is All Smiles While Spending Christmas With Mom Marla Maples — Sweet Pics

Tiffany Trump and Marla Maples both took to Instagram on Christmas Day to show off two adorable pics of themselves happily spending some festive time together.

Tiffany Trump, 25, seemed happy to spend Christmas in New York City with her mom Marla Maples, 55, when she took to Instagram to show off a sweet pic of the two of them posing together. The snapshot included Christmas-themed filters of animal ears, a mini Santa Claus and a mini candy cane as the mother-daughter duo smiled for the camera in front of a pretty lit-up tree. Marla followed suit when she also posted a different pic of the two of them spending the holiday together and in her photo, they’re smiling while wearing wreath-themed headband filters.

Tiffany and Marla’s new pics are two of a few they’ve posed for together throughout the year. Back at the end of Oct., the daughter of Donald Trump took to Instagram to share some pics in honor of Marla’s birthday. In one pic, the blonde beauties looked gorgeous while posing in a hotel together, and in another, they were looking refreshed and cool as they posed in front of water.

When Tiffany’s not capturing attention for being by her mom’s side, she’s doing so with her new beau. The Georgetown Law School student has reportedly been dating Nigerian man Michael Boulos since meeting him over the summer and things seem to be going pretty great between the two. A source previously told us that Tiffany’s been smitten with Michael and is even falling for him. “Tiffany is finding herself completely falling for Michael, but she’s a very independent, rational woman, and is focused on not rushing into things too quickly,” the source EXCLUSIVELY HollywoodLife.com. “But Michael treats Tiffany like a princess and she’s finding it hard not to feel completely smitten over him.”

It’s great to know that Tiffany seemed to enjoy her holiday with family. We can’t help but wonder how she’ll celebrate bringing in the new year!