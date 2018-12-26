Awww! T.I. & Tiny Harris shared the CUTEST Instagram video with baby Heiress, where they had a sweet holiday bonding experience. Watch it here!

The gang’s all here! T.I. and Tiny Harris, 43, made a point to spend the Christmas holiday together this year, and the video they shared alongside their daughter was completely heart-melting. The happy fam got into the festive spirit and broke out one of baby Heiress’ new toys! Together, the family made a batch of slime together, and it looked like the ultimate bonding experience! Tiny even shared a video of the experience to her Instagram page. “Told u she was the slime baby! It’s no joke!! She even had daddy @troubleman31making slime with her last night!! @heiressdharris got loads of slime at every house she go to!! 😩 #Christmas2018,” she captioned the post.

T.I. and his lady showed just how supportive they are as parents, as they watched their daughter put her slime-making skills to the test. Encouraging remarks like “You made it!” and “Good job!” could be heard from Tiny in the clip. Little Heiress looked so proud after making her big bowl of blue slime, and flashed a beaming smile when it was finally ready to play with.

One day before, Tiny shared another heartwarming post, when she gave followers a glimpse of baby Heiress’ 2018 picture with Santa. The photo was almost too cute to handle! Her little one wore an adorable fur vest for the snapshot, and looked thrilled to be paying a visit to Santa. “Made sure I made time to get my Sunshine @heiressdharris a picture with Santa Claus..something I think kids should experience at least once!! If you’re into that kinda thing!!! Wishing you a prosperous, Blessed year in 2019,” Tiny wrote below the photo.

T.I. and Tiny have had their fair share of up and downs, so it’s nice to see them sharing a sweet, low-key holiday season together. Watch their adorable video above!