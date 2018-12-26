Tiny Shows Off Romantic Christmas Gift From T.I.: See Her Lavish ‘Mrs. Harris’ Chain Here

Tiny was on T.I.’s ‘nice’ list this year, because the rapper gifted her flashy bling for Christmas! See the present that proves the married couple is stronger than ever.

Tameka “Tiny” Harris’s family spoiled her on Christmas! The Xscape member revealed her holiday loot to Instagram fans on Dec. 26, and we couldn’t help but notice T.I.’s contribution. The “Whatever You Like” rapper gave his wife a white gold chain that read “Mrs. Harris,” a title that Tiny is now wearing proudly (T.I.’s real name is Clifford Joseph Harris Jr.). Tiny’s kids were just as generous, as her daughter Zonnique Pullins gave her Chanel kicks and son Clifford “King” Harris surprised his mom with a bracelet. See Tiny’s new wardrobe below!

Tiny’s Christmas was just as sweet as her present stash, as she spent the night of the holiday making slime with T.I. and their 2-year-old daughter, Heiress! In an Instagram video of the slime-making session, Tiny revealed that their daughter adorably calls herself the “slime baby.” Tiny has been spending a lot of time with Heiress this holiday season, as she took her mini me to visit Santa Claus! “Made sure I made time to get my Sunshine @heiressdharris a picture with Santa Claus,” Tiny wrote alongside a picture of Heiress’s meet and greet with the big man in the red suit. “Something I think kids should experience at least once!!”

We love seeing this family closer than ever, especially when it comes to Tiny and T.I.’s relationship! Although they’ve seen their fair share of drama, T.I. proved he’s still proud to call Tiny “Mrs. Harris”…as his Christmas gift proves! The rapper also used the endearing term in a flirty Instagram comment right before Christmas. After his wife debuted her hair makeover to Instagram on Dec. 10, T.I. wrote, “Nice look Mrs. H. 😋.”

Nothing says true love like a heavy chain bearing your boo’s namesake! It warms our hearts seeing Tiny all loved up, with expensive price tags to prove it.