Ronnie Ortiz-Magro Shares Adorable Xmas Pic With Daughter & Fans Are Thrilled Jen Harley Isn’t In It

Jen Harley made it on the family holiday card, but not in Ronnie Ortiz-Magro’s Instagram picture taken on Christmas! Here’s why.

Grandma replaced mom in the family of three picture that Ronnie Ortiz-Magro, 33, shared on Christmas! The Jersey Shore Family Vacation star’s baby mama and girlfriend, Jen Harley, was a no-show in the Christmas tree picture that featured Ronnie, their 8-month-old daughter, Ariana Sky, and grandma…but many fans weren’t sad about it. “Beautiful photo Ron! Glad the psycho baby mama isn’t there. This is a beautiful photo to frame. I hope you had a wonderful Christmas,” one of the harsher fans commented. Another critic wrote, “The only women you need in your life! You don’t need to be with Jen to have a relationship with your daughter; just sue her custody already!!” You can see more comments in the screenshot below. After the wave of naysayers chimed in, Jen clarified the reason she didn’t show face in the holiday picture.

“I actually took that picture,” Jen wrote in an Instagram message screenshot that she posted! She also pointed out that her, Ronnie and their daughter “spent the whole Christmas together.” So, the post wasn’t a snub…but still, fans couldn’t help but notice that she and Ronnie aren’t following one another on Instagram, which Jen even confirmed in the DM. “We haven’t followed each other in a long time,” she added, and fans especially freaked out when Ronnie replied to one of his fans with a now-deleted comment. “Where is the woman of your life?” one fan inquired, clearly referring to Jen’s MIA status. “Right there,” he replied, tagging his baby, according to TooFab. However, Jen did share a Christmas picture of Ariana to her Instagram on Dec. 25.

The parents’ relationship has been a wild ride, quite literally, after Jen dragged Ronnie with a car and allegedly hit him during an explosive argument in June. She was arrested afterwards for misdemeanor domestic battery, but Ronnie has since downplayed the heavily publicized drama. “We just got in an argument over nothing,” he explained to Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi in the Nov. 1 episode of Jersey Shore Family Vacation. “She said get out of the car, so I got out of the car, and I went to go talk to her and she drove off thinking that the door was going to shut. I held onto the door and fell, basically. Everyone just made it seem worse.” Still, the cops were called after Jen and Ronnie had an argument over their daughter on Oct. 25, and the dad reportedly filed a battery report, according to TMZ. Just the day prior, Ronnie had shared a picture of his black eye.

Despite the drama, which police reports and Jersey Shore Family Vacation episodes regularly describe, you can’t deny that Ronnie and Jen can still put on holiday cheer. They even posed for a family of three holiday card leading up to Christmas, with matching onesies and “Hubby” and “Wifey” mugs.