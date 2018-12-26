Rob Kardashian Kisses Daughter Dream, 2, & Makes Rare Appearance In KarJenner Xmas Video

Such a sweet father/daughter pair! Rob celebrated Christmas with family this year and shared a sweet moment with his baby girl Dream. See for yourself!

Blink and you’ll miss it! Rob Kardashian, 31, celebrated Christmas with the KarJenners this year and made a brief appearance in one of Khloe Kardashian‘s Instagram uploads. As the camera moved through the room, Rob could quickly be seen planting a kiss on his daughter’s cheek. “Say Merry Christmas,” he told Dream Kardashian, 2. “You can say Merry Christmas.” But it’s probably a good thing she didn’t — because we don’t know if we would have been able to handle the cuteness! The little one already looked adorable enough in a green plaid dress and double red bows in her curls. Aw!

In other footage from the holiday bash, Dream showed off her Christmas spread. She really scored this year, getting a grocery store set and a unicorn among other things. We bet she had the best time opening gifts with her cousins! She sure looked excited in the picture her dad posted of her that night! “Merry Christmas everyone,” Rob wrote. “Best feeling in the world to see my baby Happy.”

Fans couldn’t get over how old she looked in the festive pic, but this isn’t the first time Rob has wowed with a new shot of his daughter! With a red beanie on her head and a smile on her face in a pic earlier this month, she has been looking so grown up lately!

But as much as we loved seeing her having fun at the KarJenner Christmas, it was great to see Rob show up as well. He wasn’t the only one to make a surprise appearance this year!

Caitlyn Jenner, 69, actually came to the annual Christmas Eve party for the first time since the family feud. “So happy to be with family last night,” she captioned an Instagram carousel. “Boy oh boy!!! @kimkardashian and Kanye know how to make a winter wonderland!! So good seeing everyone and celebrating such a special time of year with you all! Love you all.”