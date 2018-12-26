Rihanna Claps Back At Fan Who Demands ‘Music, No Makeup’ After She Models New Black Lipstick

Rihanna had the best response to a fan who demanded new music instead of new makeup after the singer debuted her latest lip color, ‘F’N Black’! — See her epic clap back!

Rihanna, 30, had to remind one fan that she’s dropping new music in 2019 — not 2018 — in an exchange on Instagram, December 26. “I need music, no makeup,” one fan wrote under RiRi’s latest IG photo, which featured her modeling her new lip shade, “F’N BLACK”. Rihanna clapped back with a strong, but subtle fact, writing, “It’s still 2018”. By the way, if you’re obsessed with Fenty (like us), “F’N BLACK” is available now.

If the fan had paid attention to more of Rihanna’s posts, they would have discovered that she’s dropping new music in the upcoming year. In a post promoting her Fenty Beauty line, a separate fan in the comments previously asked, “But when is the album dropping Robyn? Can we have a release date for that?” Rihanna replied “2019.” Her ninth studio album will be a followup to her 2016 record, ANTI.

Earlier this year, RiRi hinted that new music was on the horizon. However, this is the first time she’s confirmed that a new album is upon us. In June 2018, the singer shared what her new music would sound like. RiRi told Vogue (as the magazine’s June covergirl) that her forthcoming album will be a reggae-inspired album, influenced by Bob Marley and producer Supa Dups.

This has been a milestone year for Rihanna, as she’s heavily expanded her platform and businesses. She made her TV debut on the spooky series Bates Motel, and she co-starred in the blockbuster, Ocean’s 8. With the continued success of her Fenty Beauty line, Rihanna also launched her lingerie line, Savage X Fenty. And, she will jump back in front of the camera when she stars opposite Donald Glover, 35, in the upcoming film Guava Island.

Meanwhile, the singer is also enjoying herself in her personal life. She was photographed on a dinner date with her on-again, off-again billionaire boyfriend, Hassan Jameel, on December 22. It’s unclear if the two are official or not, but, it’s clear that RiRi is still entertaining the relationship.