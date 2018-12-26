Remy Ma Shares 1st Glimpse Of Baby Girl 2 Weeks After Having 1st Child With Papoose — Cute Pic

There she is! Remy Ma gave a glimpse of her baby girl for the first time. Take a look at her and Papoose’s ‘golden child’ here!

Remy Ma, 38, and Papoose, 40, may not have revealed their daughter’s name just yet, but the Meet the Mackies couple gave fans a glimpse of the little one with a Dec. 25 Instagram post. “Best Christmas present ever,” the new mom captioned the sweet mother/daughter shot. “Thank you @papoosepapoose.” The pic was taken at the hospital and showed Remy in bed looking at her baby girl, perched on her lap in a pink blanket. While the little one’s back was to the camera and her face couldn’t be seen, one thing is for sure — she’s got a full head of hair! We can’t wait to see more of Remy and Papoose’s first child.

As for the reality star, she was looking down at her daughter with so much love! She had such a long journey to her baby girl, and it’s amazing to finally see her motherhood dreams come true. Recall when Remy’s miscarriage aired on a 2017 episode of Love & Hip Hop, she said, “I promised my husband that I would give him the child that he’s been asking me for since almost the day he met me and I can’t do that any more.” But this Christmas, these two are celebrating their first holiday season as parents!

Remy gave birth to their baby girl on Dec. 14, but her recovery was not an easy one. After losing too much blood int he delivery, the reality star needed a blood transfusion.

“After overcoming such a tough labor/delivery my wife breast feeds our child, around the clock,” Papoose wrote on Instagram two days after his daughter’s arrival. “I’m so amazed by her strength, courage & motherly touch. @remyma Thank you babe! This is all a dream come true! #thegoldenchild Daddy got you forever. You are the definition of beauty.”

Aw! We’re wishing the merriest of Christmases to this sweet family of three.