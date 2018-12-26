Miley Cyrus & Liam Hemsworth Look Blissfully In Love While Sharing Romantic Kiss On Wedding Day

True love wins! After 10 years of on-again off-again romance, Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth tied the knot just before Christmas. We’ve got their romantic kiss in her wedding announcement.

They did it! Miley Cyrus, 26, and Liam Hemsworth, 38, had a long road of on and off romance before finally tying the knot in a small family ceremony on Dec. 23. The singer-songwriter confirmed that they are husband and wife and Miley shared the most adorable photo. In a black and white pic of the two locking lips, she’s seen in her white off-the-shoulder wedding dress with the caption, “This is probably our one – millionth kiss….” in a photo she posted to Instagram on Dec. 26. Two hours later Liam posted a photo of them embracing in their wedding attire and wrote “My love.”

Miley shared two more photos, and in each the couple were seen in a deep embrace in front of a fireplace lined with flowers. In one Liam had his hands tightly around Miley’s waist and she captioned the pic “12.23.18,” their wedding date. In the next he’s holding on to the back of her head with so much love and passion and appears to be giving her a peck on the neck. Miley wrote “10 years later …..” next to it, the length of time since they first got together.

The couple has had numerous breakups and makeups on their way to marriage. They began dating in 2008 after falling for each other while filming The Last Song. They initially got engaged in June of 2012, but broke up a year later in the summer of 2013. Then Miley went on to live her best single life, twerking against Robin Thicke at the MTV VMAS, posing for racy nearly nude photos and openly smoking pot onstage at a concert in the Netherlands. But by Dec. of 2015, Miley had got her wild child ways out of her system and began repairing her relationship with Liam

On May 12, 2017 Miley revealed to SiriusXM’s Hits 1 radio channel that their 2013 breakup was necessary, and that “everything is happening for the right reason.” The singer-songwriter added: “I knew that when we weren’t together for the first time,” she said. “I didn’t know if that was the end of it or know if we’d be back together again, but knew that wherever I was going, I was on the right path.”

“I think people that break up and get back together, that’s awesome,” she said. “You get time to be yourself. You get time to grow up. I think if you’re growing up attached to another person, you never really get solid as your own being. So I’m really solid, and then he gets to be really solid. And together we get to be two really grounded people. It’s not a half and a half making a whole.”

The couple recently weathered losing their Malibu home in the destructive Nov. 10 wildfire that swept through the area. Liam was able to rescue the pair’s beloved animals, but their house was lost in the blaze. The tragedy ended up bringing thejm closer together as on Miley’s Nov. 23 birthday, Liam showed off an Instagram pic of her surrounded by colorful balloons. He wrote, “Happy birthday to my sweet girl. You’re more precious than ever. So thankful to have you in my life.”