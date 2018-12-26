Melania Trump Swaps Her Heels For Timberland Boots While Visiting Troops In Iraq W/ Donald

We were not expecting this! Melania Trump replaced her usual sky-high heels for a pair of ultra casual Timberland boots during a trip to Iraq.

Who knew Melania Trump, 48, could rock Timbs?! The First Lady reached for a pair of the well-known athletic boots during her Dec. 26 visit to Iraq alongside President Donald Trump, one of her most surprising fashion choices yet. FLOTUS accompanied her husband for the appearance, which was a complete surprise, one day after Christmas. The visit to the American military forces stationed there was made in order to wish soldiers a merry Christmas, but it was Melania’s footwear that really had the internet riled up. “There are so many more important things to critique, but I’m sorry I just cannot with Melania’s timbs,” one person wrote on Twitter after seeing pictures from the visit.

Fashion choices aside – it’s impressive that the visit was able to be kept completely under wraps. A White House spokesperson took to Twitter to explain the reasoning behind the visit. “President Trump and the First Lady traveled to Iraq late on Christmas night to visit with our troops and Senior Military leadership to thank them for their service, their success, and their sacrifice and to wish them a Merry Christmas,” Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House spokeswoman, said in a tweet. However, other Tweets about the visit were not so positive. “Melania wearing timbs dndjdjdjd how much more out of touch could she possibly be,” another Tweet read. The user was most likely alluding to the fact that Timberlands are closely associated with hip-hop culture these days.

This isn’t the first time Melania has caused a little controversy with her style choices. Earlier this year, while on her solo tour of Africa. On Oct. 5, Twitter users slammed her for wearing a colonial style hat while on a safari ride through Nairobi National Park in Kenya. People then mocked her a day later for wearing a look reminiscent of Michael Jackson‘s iconic butterscotch colored suit that he wore in the 1988 music video for “Smooth Criminal.”

Twitter may not be very happy with Melania’s decision to wear Timberlands, but at least her heart was in the right place! We’ll keep you posted on more of Melania’s fashion choices to come.