Kris Jenner Is Icy Blonde At Christmas Party — Twinning With Khloe Kardashian

Blonde bombshells! Khloe K and Kris J looked like twins at their family’s Christmas Eve party — see the stunning photo below!

The Kardashian-Jenner-West Christmas Eve party is always EPIC and this year was no exception! It was a winter wonderland in the middle of California, with sledding, snow, and a musical performance from John Legend! The party was star-studded, with Paris Hilton, Jennifer Lopez and more in attendance. Of course, the whole family was dressed to the nines.

“Cool mom” Kris Jenner rocked platinum blonde hair for the party and looked totally fab! She was twinning with her daughter Khloe Kardashian! See the photo below. Kris was sexy in a long, silver sequin gown and a bold red lip. This isn’t the first time Kris has experimented with blonde hair. She first wore a blonde wig in October 2017, which Kim Kardashian shared on her Instagram. She showed off the platinum pixie on January 2, 2018 as well. We have to say, we love her as a blonde! Bring it back for 2019, Kris!

Khloe looked magnificent with her platinum blonde hair as well. She rocked a sexy two piece outfit custom designed by Monica Ivena. The sparkly crop top and massive, layered tulle skirt was replicated for baby True Thompson to match her mom! So sweet! Everyone looked drop dead gorgeous at the massive party. Click through the gallery to see more photos of the insane decorations and guests in attendance!