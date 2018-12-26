Kourtney Kardashian: Why She ‘Let Her Walls Down’ & Befriended Sofia Richie With Help From Kim

Kourtney Kardashian shocked many when she decided to go on a friendly vacation with ex Scott Disick and his girlfriend Sofia Richie and we’re learning that her sister Kim had a lot to do with her decision.

Kourtney Kardashian, 39, and her ex Scott Disick‘s girlfriend Sofia Richie, 20, caught major attention when they lounged together for the first time during a family vacation in Mexico on Dec. 23 and sources tell us it’s all because of her three kids with Scott, Mason, 9, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 4, and younger sister Kim Kardashian, 38. “Kourtney realizes she had to let her walls down with Sofia, otherwise it would have only pushed Scott farther away which would have had a negative impact on their co-parenting if she continued to create a barrier between herself and Sofia,” one source EXCLUSIVELY told HollywoodLife. “Kourtney’s first priority will always be her children, and their happiness. She recognizes that her kids, and Scott, love Sofia and that creating distance between herself and Sofia would have only done more harm than good.”

Kim comes into play with Kourtney’s decision about Sofia because she’s been encouraging her to recognize that keeping the peace is what’s best for everyone. “Kim played a part in brokering peace between Sofia and Kourtney,” another source EXCLUSIVELY told us. “Kim has been encouraging Kourtney to befriend Sofia for a while now, she feels strongly that it’s the best thing for everyone. In her heart Kim would love to see Kourtney and Scott get back together, but she also acknowledges that Sofia has been good for Scott.”

It also turns out that Scott approached Kim to help convince Kourtney to let her guard down. “Kim is often the peacemaker of the family so Scott did go to her and ask her to help him and she did everything she could to push Kourtney in the right direction,” the source continued. “At the end of the day Kourtney deserves most of the credit though. She’s the one that put in the work and was willing to open up to Sofia. Kim’s very impressed by Kourtney’s strength.”

Despite Kourtney’s initial hesitation to get to know Sofia, now that she’s been dating Scott for over a year, it’s helped the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star realize how serious things are between them and it’s helped her to open up. “It was never Kourtney’s intention to distance herself from Sofia, but it took her some time to get adjusted to the idea that Scott had fully moved on and was in a serious relationship,” the first source explained. “Kourtney was hesitant to open herself up to Sofia initially because she wasn’t sure their relationship would last as long as it has, or that they would be as close as they are because of Scott’s former partying ways.”