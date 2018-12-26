Kim Kardashian & Kanye West Pose With All 3 Kids In Adorable Christmas 2018 Pics

A new Kardashian/West family portrait featuring Kim, Kanye, North, Saint and Chicago is here, and our hearts are melting. Check out the sweet Christmas Eve pic here!

Kim Kardashian, 38, and her family embraced the holiday spirit more than ever this year! The reality star and her husband, Kanye West, 41, took over for Kris Jenner, 62, in hosting the annual Kardashian Christmas Eve bash, and on Dec. 26, Kim posted photos of her adorable family of five celebrating at the party. In the photos, Kim and Kanye pose with their three kids, North West, 5, Saint West, 3, and Chicago West, 11 months, and they look to adorable for words! The fact that the Kardashian/West fam rarely posts pic with all five members makes the snapshot even more special.

Earlier this year, Kim hinted that she was going to share a special West family Christmas card this year, and it appears this pics are her way of doing just that! At that time, there was no Kardashian Christmas card in the works, as the family was simply too busy to all get together and shoot something. However, at the last minute, the family put together an impromptu shoot and released their 2018 card, which featured Kim, Khloe Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian and Kylie Jenner with all of their kids. Kendall opted to sit out of the photo, as she thought it would be cuter to have the moms and kids alone in one shot.

Merry Christmas 🎄 pic.twitter.com/SQRHMpVrzq — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) December 26, 2018

The fact that the ladies got together to take the Christmas card pic this year came as quite a surprise, as in 2017, there was MAJOR drama surrounding the shoot. Recall, Kim and Kourtney turned the 2017 photo shoot into a drama-filled environment because Kourt didn’t want to work around her sister’s schedule — which led her younger sister to yell, “Maybe if you had a f*cking business that you were passionate about then you would know what it takes to run a f*cking business, but you don’t. So, don’t even act like you know what I’m talking about.”

During the fight, Kim also called Kourtney the “least interesting” sister to look at, and it sparked a pretty nasty feud between them that lasted quite some time. Luckily, they were able to put it behind them and everything seems to have come together perfectly this time around!