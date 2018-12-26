Khloe Kardashian Rocks $1.5K Thigh-High Plaid Boots In Cute Post-Christmas Video: Love Or Loathe?

Khloe Kardashian showed off her $1,500 thigh-high plaid boots on Instagram and we’re not sure what to think about her new footwear! See her oversized boots and let us know your thoughts! Do you love or loathe them?

Khloe Kardashian, 34, is known for her bold fashion choices, and she’s given us another reason to make her the subject of our latest “love or loathe” poll! The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star sported $1,500 Y/Project thigh-high plaid wool boots in a boomerang video on Instagram, December 26. She paired the oversized boots with her green plaid Christmas pajamas and black sunnies. See her full look below!

In the video, Khloe playfully dances in her new boots and swings her legs around, with her hands in her pockets. It was a sight to see since her thigh-highs took over most of her legs. Khloe also put her new bleach blonde hair on display in the video, and we thought the whole visual was appropriate and festive for the holiday. But, we can’t ignore the fact that her boots were extremely oversized.

So, what’re your thoughts? — Do you love or loathe Khloe’s boots? The pattern was festive, cool and on trend. While we love the pointed toe and thigh-high pattern, it’s the slouchy fit that we’re unsure about! But, does it work for Khloe?

Khloe Kardashian shows off oversized, thigh-high plaid boots on Instagram, December 26, 2018.

“Y/PROJECT possesses a near-unique ability to create streetwear styles that reference gothic grandeur and refined elegance, in assortments that transcends age and gender,” the description reads on FarFetch, which sells the boots. “Crafted from red and green checked tartan wool, these dramatic thigh-high boots from Y/PROJECT feature a leather lining, a high stiletto heel, a ruched design, a slouchy fit and a pointed toe.”

Tell us in the comments whether you “love” or “loathe” Khloe’s boots and, tell us why! Maybe this is something you love on Khloe, but it’s a style that you wouldn’t go for. On the other hand, maybe you love the boots! — We want to know what YOU think!