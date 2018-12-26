Justin Bieber With Selena Gomez Vs. Hailey Baldwin: Which Was Your Fave Couple Of 2018?

Justin Bieber had quite a year in the romance department! The Biebs got back together with TWO exes in 2018 – Selena Gomez and Hailey Baldwin!

Justin Bieber keeps his dating calendar quite busy! In the beginning of 2018, Justin Bieber, 24, and Selena Gomez, 26, were in the midst of the “on” part of their on-and-off relationship, which started with them reconciling in late 2017. They enjoyed nights out to church and a romantic Valentine’s Day dinner during the end of their much-photographed and talked-about relationship. However, it just wasn’t in the cards for these two former lovebirds: Justin and Selena gave it up for good after several years of going back-and-forth as a couple when they broke up in March.

The Biebs wasn’t heartbroken for long. In the spirit of getting back together with exes, the Canadian crooner and his now-wife Hailey Baldwin, 22, reunited in June in Miami. Hailey went to the Met Gala just the month before with Shawn Mendes, 20, but the two refused to label what they were at the event, despite rumors they were dating. Regardless if her and Shawn were together, Hailey appeared happier than ever to be back with Justin in the early summertime! They had plenty of PDA moments snapped in photos, and flaunted their new reconciled relationship in New York City. HollywoodLife even EXCLUSIVELY saw Justin and Hailey on an adorable grocery date in Whole Foods. We love a couple that grocery shops together! It’s the simpler things in life, you know?

The two made everything official by getting engaged in July. Some may think it was too soon, but 2018 definitely was the year for quick engagements. Just ask Ariana Grande and Pete Davidson and Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra! After Justin and Hailey’s engagement, they quietly got married around September. Hailey later proudly changed her Instagram handle to @HaileyBieber, to show off her new marital status. Bye bye Baldwin! While #Jelena is over (sorry stans!), Justin seems to truly love Hailey and isn’t shy about it at all. The new couple even snagged a photoshoot with Vogue. Check out Justin’s relationship with each of these women in 2018 in the gallery above!