Merry Christmas, Felicity! Jinger and Jeremy’s little one celebrated her first holiday season in the sweetest red dress. See for yourself!

It doesn’t get much cuter than this. Five-month-old Felicity Vuolo celebrated her first Christmas with her family — and looked absolutely adorable doing it! Her parents, Jinger Duggar, 25, and Jeremy Vuolo, 31, posted multiple shots of the little one in her festive ‘fit on social media, and her dress is to die for! Not only was the candy-cane striped top paired with a red tulle skirt, but Felicity accessorized her sweet look with white stockings and a headband. She even had matching fur lining the ends of her sleeves! What a little fashion plate.

Jinger and Jeremy had their daughter pose in front of the Christmas tree and among a pile of wrapped presents. And true to form, their little one was all smiles in the shots they shared. She sure loves to smile — and looks cute doing it! “Merry Christmas,” Jinger captioned the first carousel of Instagram pics, adding to the next, “It has been a wonderful day.” She also posted a pic of Felicity in her dad’s arms, looking at her aunt, giving a glimpse of the bow on the back of Felicity’s outfit. Aw! But this isn’t the first time that we’ve seen her dressed to impress this holiday season.

Who could forget the perfect plaid dress she wore to church on Dec. 23? The five-month-old was sporting the same white headband, as well as black tights.

She even had a Christmas Day outfit change! That’s right — Felicity ended her night in a long-sleeve white tee and red pants with a reindeer on her bottom. Such a cutie!