Gallery
Hollywood Life

Jennifer Lopez Looking More Luxurious Than Diamonds In Tiffany Blue – See Her Winter Coat & More

Jennifer Lopez Blue Coat
GAMR / BACKGRID
Beverly Hills, CA - Jennifer Lopez is out in posh Beverly Hills serving looks! The singer sported a baby blue Max Mara cashmere coat pair with a grey turtle neck, dark jeans, and heels. J-lo accessorized her fit with sunglasses, peal earrings, and a black leather tote bag. Jennifer is recently facing a copyright lawsuit that claims she stole an image of herself from photographer, Michael Stewart, to publish on her Instagram story.Pictured: Jennifer Lopez BACKGRID USA 22 DECEMBER 2018 BYLINE MUST READ: GAMR / BACKGRIDUSA: +1 310 798 9111 / usasales@backgrid.comUK: +44 208 344 2007 / uksales@backgrid.com*UK Clients - Pictures Containing ChildrenPlease Pixelate Face Prior To Publication*
Jennifer Lopez'Home' film premiere, Los Angeles, America - 22 Mar 2015WEARING ZUHAIR MURAD
Jennifer LopezThe Costume Institute Benefit celebrating the opening of Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art of the In-Between, Arrivals, The Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, USA - 01 May 2017WEARING VALENTINO SAME OUTFIT AS CATWALK MODEL *8081586bc
Jennifer LopezJennifer Lopez leaving the 'Today' TV show, New York, America - 04 Nov 2014WEARING EMANUEL UNGARO View Gallery View Gallery 5 Photos.
Music Writer

Jennifer Lopez has found her color. The singer stuns every time she reaches for a tiffany blue ensemble, and we’re sharing photos of all her best looks!

Roses are red, violets are blue, and so are all of Jennifer Lopez’s best fashion looks. Blue is J. Lo’s color, and specifically, we love seeing her in shades of tiffany blue. The 49-year-old singer looks like an ethereal princess each time she reaches for the hue, and lately, she’s been opting to wear the color a lot! From movie premieres, to interview appearances, Jennifer stuns time and time again in the color, and we’re taking a look at all of her standout moments!

When J. Lo stepped out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22, she donned a baby blue Max Mara cashmere coat that was not to be ignored. The striking coat featured a pastel sheen that popped as she walked the streets. She paired the look with a chic gray turtleneck, and a pair of casual jeans. The singer accessorized the outfit to perfection. She accessorized her outfit with sunglasses, a pair of pearl earrings, and an over-sized black leather purse.

We also saw J. Lo add a sparkly spin on her go-to color this season. JLo also opted for a glittery jumpsuit earlier this month when she made an appearance on the Dec. 12 episode of Good Morning America. The “Limitless” singer stunned in a powder blue piece by Sally LaPointe while promoting her new film, Second Act. She kept things monochromatic by pairing the blue shimmery jumpsuit with a matte coat, and a handbag of the same pastel shade of blue. In blue head-to-toe, the songstress was turning heads left and right!

Jennifer Lopez Blue Coat
GAMR / BACKGRID

 

All of J. Lo’s tiffany blue looks are pure perfection! Click through the gallery above to see all of the times she wore the color, and stunned while doing so.