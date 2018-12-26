Jennifer Lopez Looking More Luxurious Than Diamonds In Tiffany Blue – See Her Winter Coat & More

Jennifer Lopez has found her color. The singer stuns every time she reaches for a tiffany blue ensemble, and we’re sharing photos of all her best looks!

Roses are red, violets are blue, and so are all of Jennifer Lopez’s best fashion looks. Blue is J. Lo’s color, and specifically, we love seeing her in shades of tiffany blue. The 49-year-old singer looks like an ethereal princess each time she reaches for the hue, and lately, she’s been opting to wear the color a lot! From movie premieres, to interview appearances, Jennifer stuns time and time again in the color, and we’re taking a look at all of her standout moments!

When J. Lo stepped out in Beverly Hills on Dec. 22, she donned a baby blue Max Mara cashmere coat that was not to be ignored. The striking coat featured a pastel sheen that popped as she walked the streets. She paired the look with a chic gray turtleneck, and a pair of casual jeans. The singer accessorized the outfit to perfection. She accessorized her outfit with sunglasses, a pair of pearl earrings, and an over-sized black leather purse.

We also saw J. Lo add a sparkly spin on her go-to color this season. JLo also opted for a glittery jumpsuit earlier this month when she made an appearance on the Dec. 12 episode of Good Morning America. The “Limitless” singer stunned in a powder blue piece by Sally LaPointe while promoting her new film, Second Act. She kept things monochromatic by pairing the blue shimmery jumpsuit with a matte coat, and a handbag of the same pastel shade of blue. In blue head-to-toe, the songstress was turning heads left and right!

All of J. Lo’s tiffany blue looks are pure perfection! Click through the gallery above to see all of the times she wore the color, and stunned while doing so.