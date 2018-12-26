Jenna Jameson Shares Simple Diet Trick She’s Using To Maintain Her 80lbs Weight Loss Over The Holidays

Jenna Jameson took to Instagram on Dec. 24 to share an amazing before and after photo of her tremendous 80lb weight loss and reveal the diet trick she uses during the holidays to keep it going.

Jenna Jameson, 44, has amazed us with her incredible 80lb weight loss this year and she took to Instagram on Dec. 24 to give advice on how to maintain a healthy weight during a tempting time like the holidays. The webcam model, who has been on the ketogenic diet, shared an eye-catching side by side before and after photo of herself showing off the weight she lost and used the caption for the pic to explain her diet tricks.

“Here we go! #motivationmonday 👏🏻,” her caption started. “The holidays are such a tricky time when it comes to staying on track. With family visiting and having no clue what #keto is and all too willing to try to talk you into mashed potatoes and grandmas cheesecake, it’s SO easy to fall off the #ketodiet I suggest meal prepping! It’s not exciting, but trust in fact, you will be so elated when you power through the holidays staying in #ketosis But let me say this… sometimes allowing yourself to indulge is important. When you feel constantly deprived… it can lead to major week long derailments! So have fun, allow a treat here or there but most of all treasure the time spent with your loved ones! Merry Christmas my loves.”

Jenna’s weight loss is even more impressive considering she had her third child in Apr. 2017. The blonde beauty has been an inspiration for other mothers who have had trouble losing weight after having their children and she’s been very open about her diet by publicly sharing several pics and bits of advice. A source previously told us that Jenna’s very committed to eating healthy and keeping her weight loss journey up. “She cut out all refined foods, quit carbs, upped her intake of good fats and started eating super clean–so lots of fruits and veggies, butter, meat and fish, and she gave up bread, rice, pasta, bread and potatoes,” the source EXCLUSIVELY said. “She also stopped snacking on chips and crackers and cut out sugary treats. It was tough at first to cut out carbs, but once her body got used to it she stopped craving them completely, and pretty much the same for sweets too—and when she does get the urge to eat something sweet she’ll satisfy it by drinking a Fresca.”

We continue to wish Jenna the best on her weight loss journey. It’s been exciting to see all her transformation pics over the last few months and we commend her for staying so motivated and determined!